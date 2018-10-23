trash
- MusicJoe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: WatchThe Slaughterhouse rapper said that YB is "horrible," and that labels are starting to regret their decision to push his music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Envy Disagrees With Bow Wow's Take That Hip-Hop Is "Trash"Has the quality of rap music gone down over the past few years?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYK Osiris Slams "Trash Ass Music," Believes He's The Only One Dropping Quality ContentYK is the latest artist to share his opinion that "anything [is] a hit" these days.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralChief Keef Fan Dumpster Dives To Sell His Used Double Cups On eBaySosa fans are loyal, but one in particular wants some treasure for his trash.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrippie Redd Roasts "C-List Rappers" With Low First-Week Album SalesTrippie Redd jokes about forming an "Avengers of trash n*ggas" following recent first-week sales projections.By Joshua Robinson
- GramRihanna Helps Joe Biden Take Out The TrashRihanna shares a picture of her taking out the trash in an "end racism" t-shirt, telling Biden she's "just here to help".By Alex Zidel
- AnticsDave East Fans Defend Rapper From "Trash" AccusationsDave East was trending on Twitter with critics slandering his beat selection after a new song preview circulated.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersNike Unveils Space Hippie Collection Made Entirely Of TrashNike is looking to expand on their sustainability efforts with this Space Hippie Collection.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Confirms Tyler The Creator Told Him His Beats Weren’t Hard Enough“I love that that n*gga honesty, thanks big bro,” - Lil Uzi says.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNORE Deems "Jesus Is King" Trash: "Jesus Ain't Even Co-Sign This"Noreaga isn't feeling it. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDrake & Draymond Green Reportedly "Hashed It Out" Over Drinks After Game 1 Scuffle"We live in a soft-ass world to where everything is a problem," according to the lovely Draymond Green.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Rapaport Takes Back Meek Mill Diss: "Absolutely Not A Trash Rapper"Michael Rapaport is going against his previous statement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Claps Back At Michael Rapaport For Calling Him "Trash"As Michael Rapaport dishes out hot takes on Twitter, Meek Mill returns with a scathing clapback.By Aron A.
- SportsTom Brady Would Rather Be Called "Trash" Than The "G.O.A.T"Brady likes the motivation of being called trash.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Trashes Tekashi 6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY" Tracks With "Ass Gas"Farts galore. By Zaynab
- MusicLil Yachty Claps Back At Hater Saying His MNF Halftime Performance Was TrashLil Yachty had time Monday night.By Kevin Goddard