The Game Calls Current Hip-Hop "Trash" And Claims He's One Of The Best MCs

The Game often ruffles feathers with his hot takes, especially if he's rolling out a new project. During a recent appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood, the legendary radio host asked him about how he feels about hip-hop these days. The YouTube episode below starts off with this segment at the very beginning, but head to the 31:40-minute mark if you want more context.

When asked by Big Boy about the current state of rap music, the Compton rapper replied with, "It's trash. Yeah, I don't like it. And me, I'm just, you know, one of the best rappers on Earth. So, I mean, what am I saying?"

Then, Big Boy asked whether or not boasting that claim of being one of the best MCs is a bad thing, and he seemed to agree with the lyricist's answer. "Nah. I am. Everyone knows this. And anyone that disagrees with that is, you know, they lying to themselves. But then we get back to that mirror. They need to go step in that mirror... And then bring up my discography and everything that I've done for hip-hop, L.A., the West Coast. Like, I carried a lot and I asked for nothing."

The Game Mixtape

Elsewhere regarding this Big Boy interview, The Game also caught heat for claiming that he wanted to sign Kendrick Lamar back in the early days of Top Dawg Entertainment. Two TDE affiliates, mixing engineer MixedByAli and security head 2Teez, seemed to combat these claims online after clips of his comments went viral.

Of course, this is nothing new if you've been following both artists for a while. The connection, collaboration, tension, and distance between them has had a lot of ups and downs, one of which happened as recently as last year.

Some of The Game's commentary during Kendrick Lamar's battle had a lot of folks thinking that he was siding with Drake against his Compton colleague. But some other reflections and statements changed that tone, so it doesn't seem like he's staunchly for or against either side.

Rather, perhaps that was just Jayceon Taylor's way of showing love to two hip-hop titans locked in diss tracks. But it seems like that goodwill hasn't extended to hip-hop's post-Stan competition's existence.