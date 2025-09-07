The Game Calls Leaking Phone Calls The "New Snitching" Amid Young Thug Controversy

The Game took to Instagram to deliver a post that doubled as both a minor defense of Young Thug and a callout of whoever's leaked his calls.

Young Thug's has been on the receiving end of several leaked calls from his time in jail. Fans have heard him discuss everyone from Drake to GloRilla. The most recent ones have had to do with his relationship with Mariah The Scientist.

On Saturday (September 6), a piece of audio from one of Thug's alleged jail calls became public, where he admitted to cheating on Mariah shortly before his 2022 arrest. Thug issued an apology to Mariah, asking fans to not direct any attacks in her direction, as she had nothing to do with Thug's own actions. Following his apology, she made a response of her own, where it now looks as if Thug will be fighting for his relationship going forward.

The following day, a new clip of him allegedly speaking with his side chick has come to light. In that clip, she allegedly says that she won't have kids until he comes home. Now, The Game has weighed in on the calls leaking, expressing his dismay at everything that's taken place.

In an Instagram story from Saturday evening caught by Akademiks TV, The Game blasted whoever is behind the leaks. "Leaking [ninja emoji]'s recorded voice notes & phone calls is the new snitching," he began. "Ain't no real [ninja emoji]'s left in this sh!t!!!"

Who Is Leaking Young Thug's Calls?

Young Thug's leaked calls have become the hottest topic in hip-hop at the moment. Fans have no idea who could be behind the leaks, though names have been floated out there as potential individuals. On Friday, Wack 100 seemed to imply that he was the one behind the leaks. However, it is probably best to take anything Wack says with a considerable grain of salt.

Fans may never know the identity of the individual (or individuals) behind the leaks. All they can hope for at this point is that UY Scuti, Thug's comeback album, delivers. Based on the clips the public's heard so far, it feels unlikely that Drake, Future, GloRilla, and several others will be anywhere near it when he finally drops.

