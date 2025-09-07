Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist For Cheating On Her

Young Thug has cleared some of the air around his current scandal, involving his snitching allegations and his remarks about other rappers.

Young Thug has faced controversy in his relationship with Mariah The Scientist before, but not during other scandals that he's dealing with right now. Amid all the snitching allegations and alleged jail call leaks, their bond came up once more in the latter category.

In a clip that surfaced online this week, Thugger admitted to cheating on Mariah right before his RICO arrest in 2022. Shortly after this audio clip leaked, he took to Twitter to apologize to his partner and ask folks to leave her out of the drama, as she has nothing to do with it.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Young Thug penned to Mariah The Scientist. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

The singer hasn't really said anything publicly about the current firestorm involving her boo. We will see if that changes – or anything else does – following this apology.

Read More: Fans Resurface Clip Of GloRilla Performing With Mariah The Scientist After Young Thug's Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug Interview

Elsewhere, this apology followed the release of Young Thug's new interview with Big Bank, which addressed a whole lot of topics. One of them was the snitching allegations against him, which he denies constitutes as snitching. Also, the Atlanta artist broke down his feelings about Gunna's plea deal and his disdain for other alleged rats connected to YSL's RICO case and other matters.

It was a big moment for fans, who have been asking questions and jumping to conclusions for days. Thug has a stream with Adin Ross happening later today (Sunday, September 7), so maybe we'll hear more explanations.

For those unaware, Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist's relationship drama involves other cheating allegations against the former, which came up in some leaked calls a while ago with an alleged side chick. They powered through that, and it looks like they will do the same for these new admissions.

Read More: Young Thug Addressed Leaked Jail Calls With Big Bank, Claims Had Same Conversations With Rappers Mentioned To Their Face

