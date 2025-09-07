Young Thug Claims Gunna Owes Him An Explanation As A Man Even If He Doesn’t Want To Hear It

Gunna Covers YSL Tattoo Young Thug Hip Hop News
Atlanta, GA - MAY 17: Young Thug and Gunna attend Onyx Monday Nights hosted by Young Thug at Onyx Nightclub on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Young Thug and Gunna were arrested together in May 2022 on RICO charges. Gunna would accept a plea deal as he admitted YSL is a gang.

Young Thug has addressed Gunna’s controversial plea deal head-on, breaking his silence in a revealing sit-down with Big Bank on Perspektives With Bank. The rapper’s words carried the weight of both brotherly affection and raw disappointment, highlighting not just what Gunna did in court, but the silence that followed.

“Meaning, Gunna, you my brother. I love you to death, n***a. Why you ain’t gave me an explanation?” Thug said. He recalled that his father once placed them in a group text, giving Gunna direct access to him. Despite that, Thug claims the phone never rang. “You can’t do no interview in the future saying, ‘I ain’t got his number.’ You overly got my number,” he added.

For Thug, the issue is less about the courtroom and more about accountability between men. “Once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat… you broke a man code,” he said. He emphasized that his remarks weren’t about sexuality, clarifying, “I don’t got no problem with gay people.” Instead, the point was about loyalty and authenticity between those who came up together.

Young Thug & Gunna

What cuts deepest, Thug explained, is Gunna’s lack of communication. “Even if I don’t want to hear it, you still supposed to be a real n***a and say it,” he said. “How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like ain’t nothing happened?”

Thug reminded listeners that his bond with Gunna extended beyond music. “We done made all the millions in the world together. I gave you the millions,” he said, underscoring how Gunna’s decision to accept a plea while YSL fights to prove it isn’t a gang struck him as a betrayal.

Still, Thug insisted his feelings don’t stem from revenge. “I die before I go against that n***a,” he said, pointing out his love for Gunna’s mother and their shared history. Yet his stance remains firm: “The only thing I’m ever say—you’re a rat. You did what’s wrong. You betrayed me.”

For Thug, the plea for dialogue isn’t about reopening wounds—it’s about closure. “As a man, you supposed to tell. How the f*** I’mma just go forward? How?”

