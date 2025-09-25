Young Thug Scolds Reporter For Asking About Gunna

Young Thug is about to drop his new album UY SCUTI, on which he will presumably speak on all the narratives around him these days. It's clear people still want him to engage with all the drama, as a reporter recently got him angry by asking a question about his relationship with Gunna.

As caught by ThuggerDaily on Twitter, a reporter walked up to Thugger as he was making his way to Metro Boomin's sexual assault trial to support his friend. "Go head on, bruh," he told the journalist with a laugh, who was recording him all throughout. "I'll see you again, man."

But when the reporter asked about Wunna, the Atlanta MC doubled down harder on his annoyance. "Are you with us or are you a f**k n***a?" he asked. The reporter said "journalism" after saying he was a journalist, and Thug couldn't help but tease him more. "How you 'a journalism'? That don't make sense. Just journalist." Who knew he was grammar police?

Jokes aside, we doubt either artist will fully dodge questions about each other in the foreseeable future, no matter how much they speak on it or largely avoid it in the Drip Season spitter's case. He kept his silence throughout this whole drama cycle, which included snitching allegations, leaked jail calls, and more.

Read More: Young Thug Faces New Appeal From The State Of Georgia To Reverse Ruling

Young Thug Gunna Beef

As for Young Thug and Gunna's beef, the former addressed it during his interview with Big Bank. "Gunna, you my brother. I love you to death, n***a. Why you ain’t gave me an explanation?" he remarked. "Once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat… You broke a man code. [...] Even if I don’t want to hear it, you still supposed to be a real n***a and say it. How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like ain’t nothing happened?"