Charlamagne Tha God Wants Young Thug To Forgive Gunna And Put Their Beef To Rest

The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Young Thug has been at odds with his long-time collaborator, Gunna, since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.

Charlamagne Tha God says he wants to see Young Thug forgive Gunna after he opened up about their feud during an interview with Big Bank over the weekend. Thug argued that Gunna didn't support his family while he was locked up in the YSL RICO case and said that his decision to take a plea deal screwed over everyone else in the group.

"As I was listening to the convo, it seemed like Thug... has a lot of understanding towards everyone else and why they copped pleas. But with Gunna, he took it a lot more personal," Charlamagne said on Monday morning. "Also, because I think of how Gunna might've handled it when he came home. He specifically said Gunna wasn't looking out for his mom. He just felt like Gunna wasn't there for him the way he should've been."

Charlamagne concluded: "The hardest thing for men to say to other men is 'You hurt my feelings.' Straight up. Once you say that, once you tell somebody, 'Yo, you hurt my feelings,' then y'all can have a real honest conversation about that."

Gunna accepted a plea deal in the case back in 2022, less than a year after his initial arrest. Authorities then released him from jail and Thug ended up spending another two years behind bars.

Young Thug Jail Calls

Young Thug has been caught up in tons of drama over the last week as fans have been sharing various phone calls he conducted while behind bars. In them, he criticized Kendrick Lamar, Future, Gunna, and more artists. He also labeled GloRilla ugly and admitted to cheating on Mariah The Scientist.

On Sunday, Thug shared an apology for everyone involved in the drama. "To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me. I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD," he wrote on X. He has yet to make amends with Gunna.

