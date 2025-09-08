Young Thug shared a message for his loved ones on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, asking them to focus on the good he's done for them over the years. "Times like these is when my luvs ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them then the ugly," Thug wrote. The message comes as he's been facing tons of backlash on social media as fans have been sharing various controversial phone calls he made while behind bars in the YSL RICO case.

Thug also shared a snippet for a new song titled, "Tears," on which he references one of his friends taking a plea deal. The track comes as Thug is continuing to work on his upcoming fourth studio album, UY Scuti. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project, but it will be his first since getting of a jail, last year.

Young Thug Jail Calls

In the aforementioned jail calls, Thug dissed a number of other hip-hop artists, including Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more. He also admitted to having cheated on his partner, Mariah The Scientist. After that call leaked, he issued an apology to her on social media.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Thug wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."