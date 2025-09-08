According to Young Thug, he's not comfortable being friends with gay men who aren't up front about their sexuality, as he sees this as a blatant "man code" violation. The rapper shared the hot take during an appearance on the Perspektives With Bank podcast earlier this week, even comparing the hypothetical situation to ratting.

“Once you rat or once you turn gay," he began. "I don’t got nothing against gay people, I got gay people that work for me. But when I look at you in a certain way. If I meet you and you’re gay then it’s like okay. If I meet you and you are portraying that you’re a man and you’re not gay… I can’t look at you the same."

"If I look at you like a man, and we f*cking bitches together, girls together and we doing certain s***, and I look at you in a man light and then I find out you gay there ain't really nothing you can say to me," he added.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

Qualms with DL men are far from all Young Thug discussed during the interview, however. He was also asked about the leaked jail phone calls that have surfaced online recently. In them, he mentions several peers like Drake, Future, and Travis Scott. In one of them, he even admits to cheating on his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist ahead of his 2022 arrest.

He took to Twitter/X as news of the revelation made its rounds online, apologizing to the songstress for his lack of loyalty.