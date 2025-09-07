Young Thug Asks Forgiveness For RICO, Snitching Debate & Jail Call Leak Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Chapter Ended Fans New Album UY SCUTI Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
After Young Thug's Big Bank interview addressing snitching allegations and jail call leaks, he hopes to move on... Hopefully into the studio.

It's been almost a year since Young Thug walked out of court for the final time in the YSL RICO trial, although its chaotic fallout has context spanning about a decade. Snitching allegations, jail call leaks, and more have rocked his place in hip-hop's current discourse, but he feels ready to move on.

On Sunday (September 7), Thugger took to Twitter to seemingly react to the release of his Big Bank interview and to let fans know that he's put all of this drama behind him. "Chapter ended [red heart emoji]," he tweeted. "To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD."

Many in the replies of the post below demanded Young Thug's new album UY SCUTI, urging him to take his feelings to the booth and stick to his claim of moving on. Other fans expressed more sympathetic and understanding reactions, whereas others continue to berate him for his statements and actions.

Of course, we have no idea whether or not things are really over. After all, jail call leaks dropped like persistent bombs on the timeline, and many detractors continue to demand accountability and apologies to other hip-hop peers.

Read More: The Game Calls Leaking Phone Calls The "New Snitching" Amid Young Thug Controversy

Young Thug

One of those peers is Gunna, who became the focal point of this whole saga. Young Thug's criticism of him for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case is hypocritical in some fans' eyes, whereas others completely understand. With every new narrative that emerged, folks connected it to that rift and believe this is where the Atlanta dynamics went south, regardless of who is to blame.

Elsewhere, Young Thug's other tweets as of late have been apologetic. Most recently, he asked his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist for her forgiveness for cheating on her.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Thug wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

As for when UY SCUTI will come out... Who knows?

Read More: Young Thug Talks To Alleged Side Chick About Having Kids In New Leaked Call

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Apologizes Mariah The Scientist Cheating Hip Hop News Relationships Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist For Cheating On Her 4.1K
Young Thug Apologizes GloRilla Jail Call Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Apologizes To GloRilla After Disrespectful Jail Call 3.5K
Young Thug YSL Trial Music Young Thug's Triumphant Return To The Stage Post-Jail: Tracing His Steps Since The YSL Trial 3.5K
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Young Thug Shuts Down Snitching Accusations After Peewee Roscoe Audio Goes Viral 6.6K
Comments 0