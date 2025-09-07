It's been almost a year since Young Thug walked out of court for the final time in the YSL RICO trial, although its chaotic fallout has context spanning about a decade. Snitching allegations, jail call leaks, and more have rocked his place in hip-hop's current discourse, but he feels ready to move on.

On Sunday (September 7), Thugger took to Twitter to seemingly react to the release of his Big Bank interview and to let fans know that he's put all of this drama behind him. "Chapter ended [red heart emoji]," he tweeted. "To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD."

Many in the replies of the post below demanded Young Thug's new album UY SCUTI, urging him to take his feelings to the booth and stick to his claim of moving on. Other fans expressed more sympathetic and understanding reactions, whereas others continue to berate him for his statements and actions.

Of course, we have no idea whether or not things are really over. After all, jail call leaks dropped like persistent bombs on the timeline, and many detractors continue to demand accountability and apologies to other hip-hop peers.

One of those peers is Gunna, who became the focal point of this whole saga. Young Thug's criticism of him for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case is hypocritical in some fans' eyes, whereas others completely understand. With every new narrative that emerged, folks connected it to that rift and believe this is where the Atlanta dynamics went south, regardless of who is to blame.

Elsewhere, Young Thug's other tweets as of late have been apologetic. Most recently, he asked his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist for her forgiveness for cheating on her.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Thug wrote. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

As for when UY SCUTI will come out... Who knows?