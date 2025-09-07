Lil Woody Wants Young Thug To Take Accountability After New Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lil Woody thinks Young Thug is the reason why the YSL RICO trial was as chaotic and destructive as it was, but his feelings are quite complex.

Young Thug recently spoke to Big Bank about his massive snitching and jail call leak scandal, and folks are still digging through the whole thing to reevaluate the situation. One of those people is Lil Woody, the star witness for the state in the YSL RICO trial that thinks Thug should take more accountability.

For those unaware, YSL Woody is one of the people who directs blame towards Thugger for how everything disastrously developed in that RICO case. He has also defended him many times in the past and holds love for him, but he wants to see the Atlanta artist take more accountability rather than lash out on his peers such as Woody himself. The YSL affiliate took to his Instagram Story to react to the Big Bank interview, as caught by DJ Akademiks and his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram.

"Accountability @thuggerthugger1 just take accountability," Lil Woody expressed to Young Thug. "We love you bra and we with you but take accountability. This case was B.C. [because] you and you know it. I risked my life to protect yall yall n***as know it. I ain't hit at all I stood against all my opps you n***as who was hiding." "We need to pray for thug atp," he added in another post, reposting a clip of Thug talking about him. "I'm never gonna hate you bro after all once I love you it's that."

But also, Woody reportedly posted an edited picture of Thugger fused with a rat's head on his Instagram, adding the caption "Mr. I made an honest mistake." So clearly, his feelings are complicated.

Young Thug Jail Calls

Lil Woody also spoke on other rappers with ties to YSL or to the individuals affiliated with it, but who have nothing to do with all this drama. Specifically, he said Future stays out of these things, although there's a separate narrative about Young Thug's criticism of him in leaked calls.

Nevertheless, Spider claims that he spoke about those issues directly with his peers, so he isn't sweating over it. Let's see if he and Woody ever talk things out and heal up.

