Gunna Abruptly Ends Puzzling Virginia Beach Show Early

BY Zachary Horvath
Apr 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper and singer Gunna attends a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Gunna kicked off his 2025-2026 "Wun World Tour" in mid-November. It runs through July 3 in Portugal. More dates were added a few weeks ago.

Gunna has been running a smooth ship during his Wun World Tour. However, the Georgia rapper's show in Virginia Beach this weekend was anything but. He was all set to perform at The Dome on November 29 but according to folks online, he reportedly didn't show up for at least an hour.

Even more peculiar is that The Last Wun creator proceeded to perform for around 30-45 minutes and left the stage permanently after that. According to one concertgoer per 13News Now, "He showed up an hour late, performed for 45 minutes and walked off. No ‘thank you,’ ‘goodbye,’ nothing. We were all just waiting thinking it was an intermission … it wasn’t."

The Virginia news station shared that they reached out to The Dome for any sort of information on what happened. Moreover, they inquired about potential refunds or any sort of compensation. As of yet, still no word back.

Same goes for Gunna and his team on went awry. Of course, some were irate over the abbreviated performance. But there were also some more understanding/worried fans. "i hope gunna ok I just heard about what happened at the virginia beach show. i don't think he would've just did something like that if it wasn't a real reason."

Gunna Rolling Loud Australia

Hopefully, Gunna is in fact doing alright at this time. However, this does have future attendees concerned about how the rest of the tour stops will go. Only time will tell for now. The remainder of the worldwide trek is still on its current path for the time being as well.

The superstar is on a small break as of yesterday where he assumedly still performed in Charlotte, North Carolina yesterday, November 30. He won't be back onstage until December 4 in Miami.

This hopefully minor hiccup shouldn't delay any other plans for the songwriter in 2026. Then, he will be continuing the Wun World Tour until July 3 in Portugal. He's also going to be co-headlining the second Rolling Loud Australia in March alongside Ken Carson and Sexyy Red.

