Gunna Abruptly Ends Puzzling Virginia Beach Show Early

Gunna kicked off his 2025-2026 "Wun World Tour" in mid-November. It runs through July 3 in Portugal. More dates were added a few weeks ago.

Hopefully, Gunna is in fact doing alright at this time. However, this does have future attendees concerned about how the rest of the tour stops will go. Only time will tell for now. The remainder of the worldwide trek is still on its current path for the time being as well.

Same goes for Gunna and his team on went awry. Of course, some were irate over the abbreviated performance. But there were also some more understanding/worried fans. "i hope gunna ok I just heard about what happened at the virginia beach show. i don't think he would've just did something like that if it wasn't a real reason."

Even more peculiar is that The Last Wun creator proceeded to perform for around 30-45 minutes and left the stage permanently after that. According to one concertgoer per 13News Now, "He showed up an hour late, performed for 45 minutes and walked off. No ‘thank you,’ ‘goodbye,’ nothing. We were all just waiting thinking it was an intermission … it wasn’t."

