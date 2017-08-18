virginia beach
- MusicClipse's Debut Album "Lord Willin'" Turns 21The major label debut from the iconic rap duo turns 21 this month and we dive into how big of a deal it was. By Paul Barnes
- MusicChris Brown Praised By Pharrell During Something In The Water Guest PerformanceThe Neptunes legend gave the R&B star his flowers for his many talents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPharrell Pulls Something In The Water Fest From VirginiaPharrell cites the "toxic" energy of Virginia Beach, VA as the reason why he's pulling his festival from the city. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Bad Girls Club" Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Virginia Beach Shooting: ReportThe reality star succumbed to bullet wounds after being a bystander during the second violent occurrence of the night. By Madusa S.
- Random"Chaotic" Virginia Beach Shootings Leave 2 Dead And 8 InjuredThe officers describe an “original crime scene” and then some separate ones. By hnhh
- MusicPharrell's Something In The Water Festival To Return In 2020 For Six DaysIf Pharrell's behind it, I support it. By Noah C
- SportsSteve Kerr Doubles Down On Call For Gun Control Following Virginia Beach ShootingSteve Keerr speaks on gun control before Game 2.By Milca P.
- MusicPusha T Commemorates Virginia Beach Shooting Victims: ReportPusha T offers his condolences. By Aida C.
- MusicPharrell Reps Hard For Virginia Beach With "Something in the Water" InterviewPharrell Williams is looking to put his city on the map in a big way. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDiddy, Usher & Snoop Dogg Added To Pharrell's "Something In The Water" FestivalThe "Pharrell & Friends" concert listing gets the boost of the Century.By Devin Ch
- MusicPharrell Unveils Something In The Water Lineup: Pusha-T, Travis Scott, SZA, & MoreVirginia Beach is about to be lit at the end of April.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRozwell Fitzroy Takes Advantage Of His Momentum With "Say About Me"Get acquainted with newcomer Rozwell Fitzroy.By Milca P.
- MusicFuture Postpones Virginia Shows After Charlottesville AttackFuture won't be performing in Virginia this weekend "out of respect for the tragic events."By Aron A.