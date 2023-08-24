Clipse’s Debut Album “Lord Willin'” Turns 21

Clipse’s major label debut Lord Willin’ has been celebrated as a classic amongst hip-hop fans. With production from fellow Virginia duo The Neptunes, the rap duo came into the game with a statement to make. Pharrell reinforces this, making multiple vocal contributions whether in the form of hooks, ad-libs or as a hype man.

This album has their most popular and universally acclaimed hit “Grindin’.’” The rap duo has done a string of live performances this year, convincing fans that a new album is coming very soon. Their last one dropped in 2009 but they most recently reunited for “Punch Bowl” off of I Know NIGO and Pusha T’s 2022 album, It’s Almost Dry. Lord Willin’ proudly displayed their hometown on the cover and continues to be celebrated and referenced to this day.

Lord Willin’ Is Not Their Debut Album

Clipse’s debut album is technically not Lord Willin’. Their true debut, titled Exclusive Audio Footage was shelved due to the poor commercial performance of its single “The Funeral.” They recorded and completed the album with a planned release in 1999. However, Elektra Records dropped them from the roster. At this point, Pusha T was actually using the stage name “Terrar” which still directly references his real name, Terrence.

They then signed with Star Trak – a label founded by The Neptunes. With the success of The Neptunes being solidified and the rap duo getting a co-sign and production from them, listeners took a heavy interest in the album. They dropped Lord Willin’ in 2002, recording all new material for it. However, Exclusive Audio Footage was added to streaming services in 2022.

The Impact of “Grindin’”

Clipse’s debut single “Grindin’” is an iconic part of rap history. People often share fond memories of recreating the beat on cafeteria tables in school. The beat, courtesy of The Neptunes, is yet another page in their storied history of unique production. The percussion truly carries the track with a minimal yet unique melody popping up throughout it. Pharrell opens the track with a declaration that foreshadows the Clipse’s commercial success. “The world is about to feel something that they’ve never felt before.” He makes another appearance on the song’s hook which is minimal yet direct. Both Push and Malice’s verses find them using creative imagery and punchlines to talk about their lives in the drug game. The song spawned two remixes, one of which featured Lil Wayne and Birdman. This is the song that became synonymous with the Clipse.

The Neptunes Connection

Clipse’s relationship with The Neptunes allowed the two to join forces for an epic partnership. Members Pharrell and Chad Hugo were both from Virginia Beach like Clipse. By 2002, The Neptunes had already produced songs for SWV, Jay-Z, Britney Spears, and more and were well on their way to becoming the super-producers. Lord Willin’ features several of their unique production techniques, from the unconventional melodies on “When Was The Last Time” and “Comedy Central” and the percussive shakers in “Ma, I Don’t Love Her.”

The Unconventional Approach To Lord Willin’

Clipse’s major label debut Lord Willin’ stands as a classic. However, the spontaneity and unconventional approach are what helped shape it as such. Neither Pusha T nor Malice dish out verses on “FamLay Freestyle,” although Pharrell provides the outro. It features fellow Virginia rapper and friend of the duo FamLay, who drops one verse. The single “Let’s Talk About It” alongside Jermaine Dupri initially appeared on the So So Def founder’s 2001 album, Instructions. Finally, the song “Cot Damn” went through three name changes. The original title was “God Damn” which of course would have to be censored. The name was changed to “Hot Damn” when the single was released but the album version titles the song “Cot Damn.” It retains the former title on the album The Neptunes Present…Clones.

Starting a Legacy

Clipse’s major label debut began their legacy in rap history. Lord Willin’ debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 Chart and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. The album went gold in 2002 and has since sold over 900,000 copies according to Nielsen SoundScan. The duo’s ability to blend braggadocious and reflective bars and fuse them with coke references became biblical for hustlers and hip-hop fans alike. There were party tracks on the album that flowed perfectly into less conventional yet undeniably catchy ones. The bars from the duo paired well with Pharrell and Hugo’s contributions. Skateboard P even hopped into a slightly menacingly confident delivery at some moments. With the album’s 21st anniversary being this week, listeners are still spinning this classic project.

