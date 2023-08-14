No Malice Teases Clipse Collab With Moncler & Billionaire Boys Club

No Malice posted a photo of himself and his brother Pusha T on Instagram, Saturday. In the picture, the two are posing for a collaborative campaign from Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club. “Diamond and Dollar #MonclerBillionaireBoysClub,” No Malice captioned the post. The new apparel, including a puffer jacket, letterman jacket, and more, will be released on August 15, 2023. The photo has fans excited for new music from the duo.

“Don’t tease me like this. I thought this was the album cover,” one user commented. Another expressed their intrigue as to how the new project will sound: “I’m deeply curious how a reunion album is going to work and sound plus how No Malice will justify it in his press tour runs. Like why the return from gospel rap when he was adamant about sticking to it for years.”

No Malice Performs With Pusha T

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Pusha T and Malice of The Clipse perform during the CMJ Music Fest at The Knitting Factory November 4, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for CMJ)

The comments come after Pusha and No Malice debuted a new collaboration at Pharrell’s first fashion show as creative director of Louis Vuitton, earlier this year. Pusha recently discussed the possibility of releasing another album as a part of Clipse during an interview with PEOPLE. “I really would hope so,” Push told the outlet. “I really would love to, man, I really would love to. At this point I feel like we’ve been in a space a lot together lately, and in those spaces the creativity’s just been flowing.”

No Malice Shares Moncler-Billionaire Boys Club Campaign

“So that’s where you get songs like you heard at the [Louis Vuitton] fashion show. Really what we’ve been doing a lot of it is just contributing with our friends,” Pusha added during the interview. “Like, ‘OK, Pharrell’s a creative director of LV, he needs music for the show.’ How would we not show up for that? How would me and my brother not show up for a Nigo album? I think the creativity between us and just the collective of the family that everybody knows where this started from, is something that you can’t just stop.”

