Pusha is the latest hip-hop star to join the coffee game.

Pusha T has launched Grindin, a coffee brand named after the iconic Clipse track he created with his brother, Malice. “Grindin” made The Clipse famous and turned 20 years old in 2022. On Nov. 16, fans can try an exclusive, high-caffeine blend at Café Tropical in Los Angeles from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Available in 2025, the full proprietary blend hopes to deliver a similar addiction as the duo's rhymes. The "premium yet accessible" coffee line will debut now. A nationwide rollout begins in 2025.

Café Tropical will include limited-edition merchandise from a collaboration between Grindin and Carhartt WIP. These exclusive pieces, along with the coffee, will be available at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival, inviting fans to immerse themselves in Pusha’s brand vision. The whole experience will be reminiscent of Clipse's 2002 hit "Grindin," which launched the duo into the mainstream and cemented its place in hip-hop history. The latest venture adds to Pusha's thriving career as an artist and entrepreneur.

King Push Ready To Move Coffee Like Dem Keys

Lord Willin' debuted at the top of the charts in 2002. Multiple lists have recognized it as one of the best albums of the 2000s. It was bold, refreshing, and game-changing as the Neptunes navigated the duo's harsh reality raps. Along with "Grindin," the tracklist includes fan favorites "Virginia," "Ma, I Don't Love Her," and "Comedy Central." Day one fans acknowledge the album as their introduction to the late Virginia rap star Rosco P. Coldchain.

News of the new coffee brand adds to the anticipation of the Clipse reunion album. Fans have more to look forward to on Let God Sort 'Em Out, the duo's fourth album, which Pharrell Williams returns to produce. The upcoming album follows the duo's 2009 album, Till The Casket Drops. Pusha T and Malice don't acknowledge it as an "official" album. At the time of its release, they clashed with Jive Records for its release. The third album led to the group's breakup in 2010.