Pusha T Pays Tribute To Legendary Producer DJ Clark Kent

The DJ was a huge Pusha supporter.

DJ Clark Kent is a hip hop legend. He may not have pedigree of someone like RZA or DJ Premier, but the producer worked with some of the most iconic musical acts of the 1990s. He was instrumental in helping shape the careers of JAY-Z, Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. Kent also produced hits for the likes of 50 Cent and Mariah Carey. DJ Clark Kent died on October 25 at the age of 58. Several fans paid respects to the producer via social media, but Pusha T was one of the biggest names who tributed Kent on Twitter.

Pusha T posted 3 prayer hands emojis over a tweet confirming DJ Clark Kent's death. The two men may have never worked together, but they shared an immense respect for one another over the years. Pusha T talked about Kent during a 2023 interview, in which he cited the influence of the East Coast rappers he worked with. DJ Clark Kent gave Pusha T his flowers well before that. During a 2015 interview with itsthe real, the DJ asserted that other rappers should be afraid of Pusha. He also revealed that he spoke with the rapper on a regular basis.

Pusha T And DJ Clark Kent Spoke Regularly

"Rappers," Kent said to the camera. "Do not f*ck with Pusha T. He has at least 30 verses for every single one of you. And all of y'all in his crew. Trust me, I speak to him." DJ Clark Kent also noted that the appeal of Pusha T for listeners is that he's maintained his underdog status despite his tremendous success. He also doubled down on his advice. "Leave his name out of all of you rapper's mouth," he reasserted. "He is dangerous. F*ck any record that he's done. I'm glad I don't rap." The interview predates the infamous beef between Pusha T and Drake, but DJ Clark Kent proved to be absolutely right.

Pusha T has been doing plenty of looking back as of late. The rapper appeared, in LEGO form, in the new Pharrell Williams biopic Piece by Piece. He's also slated to co-headline the upcoming Clipse album. It will be the first new Clipse release since 2009, and will see him formally reunite with his brother No Malice. It remains to be seen whether Push will pay tribute to DJ Clark Kent in the form of song, but it's obvious the loss was felt. RIP.