- MusicDr. Dre's "The Chronic" Isn't A Classic, According To DJ Clark KentDJ Clark Kent wasn't feeling RBX on "The Chronic." By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Clark Kent Says LL Cool J Passed On 2 Iconic Notorious B.I.G. BeatsDJ Clark Kent says LL Cool J originally had the beats for “Sky’s the Limit” and Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Player’s Anthem."By Cole Blake
- MusicJAY-Z Links Up With Some Old FriendsJAY-Z, Kareem "Biggs" Burke, and DJ Clark Kent connect for an epic Roc-A-Fella veteran picture. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Clark Kent Reveals Jay-Z Had To Be Persuaded To Make "Reasonable Doubt"On the 25th anniversary of Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt," DJ Clark Kent talks to Apple Music and shares secrets about Hov's classic debut album.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDJ Clark Kent Recalls Convincing Jay-Z To Switch From Hustling To RapDJ Clark Kent, who played a pivotal role in shaping the early momentum of Roc-A-Fella Records, reflects on encouraging Jay-Z to take his craft more seriously. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Rakim's Aftermath Album With Dr. Dre?In one of hip-hop's greatest cases of "what could've been," we revisit Rakim's brief spell on Dr. Dre's Aftermath label and why the "Oh My God" album never surfaced. By Robert Blair
- SneakersKITH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Info Updated: Detailed PhotosThese new details may disappoint some of you.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDJ Clark Kent x K-Swiss Collab Honors Black History Month: First LookClark Kent x K-Swiss sneaker collab drops 2/20.By Kyle Rooney
- Entertainment10 Hip-Hop Artists With Dope Super Hero AliasesComics x Hip-HopBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas, Wale, Virgil Abloh, Issa Rae, & More Announced As ComplexCon PanellistsComplexCon 2018 is going down next month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Lusts For His Sister-In-Laws On New Track "XTCY"Kanye West imagines a hot tub scenario where Kim's sisters are "fair game."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Drops Off New Song “XTCY” Via DJ Clark Kent: ListenDJ Clark Kent was given the green light to drop a new Kanye West song called "XTCY."By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersJohn Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon Surfaces In "Friends & Family" ColorwayDJ Clark Kent shows off his "Family & Friends" John Elliott x LeBron Icon.By Kyle Rooney
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: Jay Z's "Reasonable Doubt""Reasonable Doubt" gave us an uncompromising portrait of Jay Z the hustler before the superstardom and entrepreneurial exploits.By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickJay Z Had A Tupac Diss Track That Was Never ReleasedDJ Clark Kent reveals that Jay Z had a Tupac diss record that never saw the light of day.By Patrick Lyons