DJ Clark Kent Is Alive Despite False Death Reports

Angie Martinez, Questlove, Pete Rock and more recently confirmed that DJ Clark Kent has not passed away.

Recently, it was falsely reported that DJ Clark Kent passed away due to an unspecified illness. Despite these reports, the veteran DJ is fortunately very much alive and well, according to Angie Martinez, Questlove, and more. "The article that The Source Mag & others have posted about the passing of Dj Clark Kent is false," Martinez wrote on X earlier today. "Clark is home with his family. Please refrain from sharing any other false information. It is hurtful, deeply irresponsible and untrue."

The Source, which falsely reported on the artist's death, issued an explanation for the error in response to Martinez's post. "The Source was contacted by a family member who brought that information to us as it was reported on other outlets," the outlet explained. "We are pleased to hear of the well-being of DJ Clark Kent and apologize to the family for reporting the false information."

Angie Martinez Shuts Down False Death Reports, Calls Them "Deeply Irresponsible"

Questlove also responded to the false reports with an Instagram post, making it clear that the producer had not passed away. “DJ Clark Kent is STILL with us. I know a lot of you are rushing to be ‘FIRST!’" he wrote. “But until word or statement comes from his wife or family, can y’all please quit with the misinformation? It’s stressful as it is.” Pete Rock even joined in to encourage social media users to stop sharing fake information, as it could be harmful to the living DJ's loved ones.