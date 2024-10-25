DJ Clark Kent Passes Away At Age 57

Nike Celebrates Opening Of The NIkeID Studio
Legendary DJ Clark Kent shows off his Nike shoe collection at Niketown New York as Nike celebrates the opening of The NIkeID Studio, October 20, 2007 in New York. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Rest in peace to a legend.

The hip-hop world is now in mourning after the saddening death of DJ Clark Kent at age 57 on Thursday night (October 24), a legendary producer whose legacy extends far beyond his pivotal role in the founding of Roc-A-Fella Records. A family statement was released on social media, indicating that he was with his wife Kesha, his daughter Kabriah, and his son Antonio when he passed. In addition, the statement expressed that the beatsmith fought colon cancer for three years, and also asked for fans to respect his family and loved ones' privacy during this difficult time. Many in hip-hop culture poured out their tributes, and we will see many more.

Many hip-hop fans know DJ Clark Kent for his connection to Jay-Z and how he ushered Hov into the game. "Everybody who was a part of Roc-a-Fella in the very-very-very beginning overlapped," he told the People's Party podcast with Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh back in 2021. "Biggs overlapped, Dame overlapped. Jay overlapped. It's just I'm out there going, 'No. Make this rap s**t.' You have to understand, I had a job at a rap company very young. I was like, 'No. We gotta do this instead.'"

RIP DJ Clark Kent

DJ Clark Kent, real name Rodolfo Franklin, started his DJ career in the late 1980s with Dana Dane, and eventually made a name for himself as a beat-maker with hits like Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s legendary "Player's Anthem." Eventually, according to Damon Dash, the Panamanian-American producer introduced him to Jay-Z, and this led to the formation of Roc-A-Fella Records. Franklin also introduced his cousin Foxy Brown to Jay, discovered Shyne, and made many more decisions and actions that had a butterfly effect for the benefit of hip-hop culture. Of course, his curious stories about the industry and occasional hot takes are an amazing insight into the rap world's many moving parts.

Meanwhile, in recent years, DJ Clark Kent advocated for the regulation of artificial intelligence technology in music along with many other exponents. It's part of his amazing legacy in the culture and his indelible contributions to it. At press time, there aren't many more details about this heartbreaking loss, but we know that hip-hop and beyond will celebrate this magnanimous life and career in Franklin's honor.
Rest In Peace DJ Clark Kent.

