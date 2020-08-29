Death Rumors
- MusicBiz Markie Has Not Passed Away, Family Releases Statement On False RumorsFake news of the Rap icon's death quickly spread online, but he is reportedly alive and under medical care, according to his loved ones.By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Was Not Found Dead In His Jail Cell, Law Enforcement Confirms: ReportYoungBoy Never Broke Again was not found dead in his jail cell, as confirmed by law enforcement sources.By Alex Zidel
- GossipPeter Gunz Refutes Cory Gunz Death Rumors: "Cory Is Home Safe"News circulated online that rapper Cory Gunz has been killed, but his father quickly shut that down.By Erika Marie