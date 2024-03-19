Loaded Lux Isn't Dead, T-Rex Confirms After Death Rumors Go Viral

Despite a false rumor that spread like wildfire on Twitter after a Monday night report (March 18), Loaded Lux did not pass away like fans thought. For those unaware, fake news emerged on Monday evening that someone had murdered him, which led many fans to take to social media to express their shock, grief, and condolences. Fortunately, though, those close to the "Ain't Gon' Hold Ya" battle rapper were quick to dispel these rumors come Tuesday morning (March 19), although it was by the time he had become a Top Ten trending topic on Twitter. Chayna Ashley, for example, spoke to fellow Dot Mob member T-Rex, who is also his close friend.

"Lux is good! Just confirmed with Rex," she revealed on Twitter on Monday night. T-Rex also took to Instagram to confirm this, sharing a "note" with his friends that "Bro is Good we just spoke" and that "Load still loading." Another Loaded Lux affiliate, Un Kasa, also confirmed that his Harlem partner was alive. However, Kasa shed light on some dark context behind this rumor, as it was actually a family member of Lux who had been killed. As such, the DJ Premier collaborator is probably in a process of grief right now, and it must be odd, difficult, and heavy to reckon with rumors of your own passing on top of that.

Un Kasa Speaks On Loaded Lux Death Rumors: Watch

Elsewhere, though, Loaded Lux made headlines recently for a more curious, unexpected, but nonetheless compelling interaction. For those unaware, he appeared on Chad "Ochocino" Johnson and Shannon Sharpe's show Nightcap to call out the former's criticisms of Ultimate Rap League stars (URL) and to confront him about his own pen skills. Ochocino actually went on URL afterwards and faced off against DNA and Charlie Clips, and people seemed to appreciate this crossover and appreciation. Maybe he will need to be a more frequent guest on URL, and vice versa for Lux on Nightcap.

Meanwhile, the "K.I.L.L.A.S." MC will probably comment on Ocho's performance again, and might open the door for more pop culture recognitions of battle rap. Our prayers and condolences go out to him, his loves one, and those of his fallen family member. Hopefully brighter days are ahead. For more news and updates on Loaded Lux, come back to HNHH.

