- MusicJay-Z Album In 2024 Isn't Coming, Roc Nation Suggests In Clarifying TweetIf the Brooklyn legend is actually planning on releasing a full-length project this year, then it seems like his company wasn't even aware.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Suicide Vest Theory Disproved After Rapper's Court AppearanceMany folks brought forth plenty of theories as to what Thugger wore under his sweater in court, which turned out to be harmless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Quik Debunks Story About Him Having A Third ChildTurns out the West Coast legend was impersonated by someone on Facebook.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicModel Accused Of Being Pregnant With Lil Meech's Child Squashes RumorsThe model insists that she's never even met Lil Meech.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj On Retiring From Rap: “I Can’t Really See Taking Myself Completely Away”Nicki says she can’t see herself stepping away from music completely.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Photo Has Fans Wondering If He Cut His DreadsThe story has been debunked.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce & Kelly Rowland's Mysterious Joint Album Reportedly A False AlarmThe cryptic Instagram page apparently has nothing to do with Beyoncé.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRumors Of Cardi B Stealing Her Song "Be Careful" Appear To Be FalseRumors are saying that Cardi B stole her new song "Be Careful" but that may not be true.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentInstagram's Chronological Feed Will Not Be Making A ReturnUsers quickly got their hopes up when they saw "news" of a chronological feed. By hnhh