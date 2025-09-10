Cash Cobain has some heartbreaking news to share with all of us after getting everyone's hopes up. The sexy drill hitmaking producer recently claimed that JAY-Z was in the studio working on a new album. He shared this allegedly true information during an interview with Billboard Unfiltered Live last week.

But not only did Cash Cobain say this, he added that it was going to be something earth-shattering. "I heard Jay-Z is about to drop some sh*t thats gonna shake the world. That’s what I heard," he shared. However, the New York native popped in on X to shut down his rumor.

As caught by Kurrco, Cash Cobain says that JAY-Z called him and crushed his (and our) dream of a comeback. "When I was on the phone with Hov he said that he is absolutely not dropping an album [laughing emojis]. That messed me up tho."

It's crushing to hear, and it seems like everyone else who peddled this was incorrect, too. Memphis Bleek, former Roc-A-Fella Records signee, told Drink Champs that he was "working" on music and that Hov didn't deny it.

"I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, and my n****, they went stupid. I said, 'Listen, I know you workin. Save me a verse.'" JAY then allegedly replied, "'All right, I got you.'"

When Was JAY-Z's Last Album?

Now that we know that his long-awaited return is seemingly a myth, it appears the billionaire was just playing along.

The Alchemist was also hopeful for a JAY album, sharing his dream on Drink Champs as well. "Imagine some new JAY-Z sh*t right now," he pondered. DJ EFN implored the producer to take full advantage of his "line" to JAY saying, "You better throw that line!"

Hopefully, though, the entrepreneur does realize how much the game needs him one day. After all, it's been over eight years since his last record, 4:44. The June 30, 2017 release earned the icon a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and went number one selling 262,000 copies.