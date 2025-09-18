Memphis Bleek Has A Killer Theory On Why Jay-Z Stopped Rapping

Memphis Bleek is always down to talk about his Roc-A-Fella colleague Jay-Z, whether that's talking about his rifts in the Roc or about his next moves. However, he is one of many, many folks out there who would love new music from him, even if he understands why he isn't as active.

Bleek was a recent guest on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. At one point, he transitioned from speaking on Hov's business sensibilities into his presence in the hip-hop game.

"Jay always been the businessman. If you go back to his first album, second album around that time, he always was talking about retiring after his first album," Memphis Bleek remarked concerning Jay-Z. "He was like, 'I'ma retire after the second album.' He never wanted to do this and be this glamorous superstar. He wanted to be the biggest businessman. So that’s why, you see, music is the backbone. But his business is his personality. You know what I mean? That’s who he is, the businessman.

"And that’s what overshadows the music," he continued. "So now, I feel like it’s to a point... Jay needs to be challenged to do music. Not saying that somebody need to diss him or competition. He just feels like there’s no one on his level. When Eminem was making music, Pun was making music, Biggie, Tupac, those guys, he had competition to be like, ‘Oh, I got to be number one.’ It’s no competition for Jay now. Unless he wants to battle me. *laughs*"

However, what's very ironic about this theory is that Memphis Bleek recently claimed Jay-Z's making new music, although he did retract this in an interview with Cam'ron. "That n***a called me," he revealed. "‘Yo Bleek, when the last record you heard of mine that the album dropping?’ I said, ‘N***a, chill. Let’s just call it wishful thinking.’"