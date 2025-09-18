Memphis Bleek Has A Killer Theory On Why Jay-Z Stopped Rapping

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1083 Views
Memphis Bleek Theory Why Jay Z Stopped Rapping Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ironically, Memphis Bleek claimed just last month that Jay-Z is working on new music. If his theory's correct, then that scenario bodes well.

Memphis Bleek is always down to talk about his Roc-A-Fella colleague Jay-Z, whether that's talking about his rifts in the Roc or about his next moves. However, he is one of many, many folks out there who would love new music from him, even if he understands why he isn't as active.

Bleek was a recent guest on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. At one point, he transitioned from speaking on Hov's business sensibilities into his presence in the hip-hop game.

"Jay always been the businessman. If you go back to his first album, second album around that time, he always was talking about retiring after his first album," Memphis Bleek remarked concerning Jay-Z. "He was like, 'I'ma retire after the second album.' He never wanted to do this and be this glamorous superstar. He wanted to be the biggest businessman. So that’s why, you see, music is the backbone. But his business is his personality. You know what I mean? That’s who he is, the businessman.

"And that’s what overshadows the music," he continued. "So now, I feel like it’s to a point... Jay needs to be challenged to do music. Not saying that somebody need to diss him or competition. He just feels like there’s no one on his level. When Eminem was making music, Pun was making music, Biggie, Tupac, those guys, he had competition to be like, ‘Oh, I got to be number one.’ It’s no competition for Jay now. Unless he wants to battle me. *laughs*"

Jay-Z Album

However, what's very ironic about this theory is that Memphis Bleek recently claimed Jay-Z's making new music, although he did retract this in an interview with Cam'ron. "That n***a called me," he revealed. "‘Yo Bleek, when the last record you heard of mine that the album dropping?’ I said, ‘N***a, chill. Let’s just call it wishful thinking.’"

These Jay-Z album rumors have also been attributed to folks like The Alchemist. However, another proponent of this supposed comeback, Cash Cobain, also retracted his teases. Now, all we have to do is patiently wait for a blue moon.

