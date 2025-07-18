During a recent episode of ROC Solid, Memphis Bleek recalled traveling to Miami in the early 2000s to record music. At the time, he was joined by his former labelmate Freeway, who planned to make full use of the studio time. Bleek was supposed to be working on songs for a collab album with Beanie Sigel.

“Me and Beans were supposed to do an album,” he said, per Billboard. “They flew us to Miami — me, I didn’t bring none of my artists with me, but Beans said, ‘I’m bringin’ Freeway with me.’ Because Free didn’t have a budget, he didn’t have nothing."

"We bullsh*ttin’ in the studio, we get back to New York, Jay like, ‘Yo, what did ya do?’" Bleek continued. "So, me and Beans lookin like, ‘We ain’t got nothin’.’ So, he like, ‘Yo, ya blew $300,000 just in the studio? What ya do?’ [Young] Guru was like, ‘But Freeway got some records.’ And my n***a, Free, you came with the two monster records, bro.”

Memphis Bleek & Beanie Sigel

Freeway then interjected to recall that he and Just Blaze had teamed up to record their hit “Roc the Mic” instead of partying. “That’s when I started developing my relationship with Just,” he said. “N****s wanted to go to the club when we in Miami, I’m like, ‘Man, f*ck that, I’m in the stu.'”

Back in January, Sigel reflected on his own experience working with Bleek during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. According to him, however, his experience was less than positive. He accused Jay-Z of ghostwriting for the Brooklyn rapper, calling the recording of The Dynasty: Roc La Familia album one of the most notable alleged instances.