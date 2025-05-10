Jay-Z Allegedly Told Memphis Bleek He'd Be A Blogger If It Wasn't For Hov

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Memphis Bleek Blogger Hip Hop News
Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Memphis Bleek signed with Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and released his debut album "Coming Of Age" in 1999.

There have been a lot of stories and allegations concerning the career overlaps of Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z. The former signed with the latter's Roc-A-Fella Records in the late 1990s, and Jay allegedly ghostwrote for Bleek. For the record, Memphis calls cap on that.

Nevertheless, he released his debut album Coming Of Age in 1999, which went Gold and sold around 436K units in the United States. But it seems like the Brooklyn billionaire doesn't hold the same nostalgia for Bleek's debut as the artist himself does.

The 534 MC recently appeared on a TIDAL program caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. During that conversation, he reflected on what he told Jay when Coming Of Age reached its 20th anniversary... And what Jay shocked him with in response.

"But listen, right? Let me tell y'all some foul s**t, how foul Hov is," Memphis Bleek said of Jay-Z. "So 20 years [later], I'm hitting him like, 'Yo, my n***a, I appreciate the opportunity. Who knows what life would've been? Just, thank you.' I'm thinking he gon' hit me back and be like, 'Word, lil' bro.' You know? That n***a texted me back and said, 'Nah, I know what you would've been. You would've been a blogger.' Like... What? Yo, I told him I wanted to break my phone, I laughed so hard. Like, a blogger?"

Read More: Jay-Z Claims To Have Lost Out On $200 Million In Amended Defamation Suit Against Tony Buzbee

Jay-Z Allegations

This isn't all that Memphis Bleek has recently said concerning Jay-Z. For example, he staunchly commented on the dismissed sexual assault allegations against Hov, particularly discussions from Van Lathan.

"N***as really tried the god [goat emoji] #MarcyDontRaise Those!!" Memphis quote-tweeted the following message: "You a b***h a** n***a for automatically peddling bulls**t, implying that Jay-Z is guilty. @VanLathan." For the record, Van Lathan clarified that he never actually said Jay was innocent or guilty. Just that the allegations would be hard to prove.

Amid many other Roc-A-Fella stories, we will see if anyone else chimes in on this matter. It's been very interesting to see how the Roc and its place in hip-hop has evolved over the years. While it's mostly retrospective, history is everything.

Read More: Memphis Bleek Questions Dame Dash's Claims That They Buried The Hatchet With N.O.R.E.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers Music Memphis Bleek Scolds Van Lathan For Breaking Down Jay-Z Lawsuit's Allegations 1.5K
VIBE Vixen VIP Dinner - August 10, 2005 Music Jay-Z Illuminati Rumors Denied By Memphis Bleek 933
The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party Music Memphis Bleek Reveals Jay-Z Warned Him About The Downfall Of Roc-A-Fella 1.6K
VIBE Vixen VIP Dinner - August 10, 2005 Hip-Hop History Memphis Bleek Shares Rare Footage Of His First Performance With Jay-Z 1.7K