Jay-Z Allegedly Told Memphis Bleek He'd Be A Blogger If It Wasn't For Hov

Nevertheless, he released his debut album Coming Of Age in 1999, which went Gold and sold around 436K units in the United States. But it seems like the Brooklyn billionaire doesn't hold the same nostalgia for Bleek's debut as the artist himself does.

The 534 MC recently appeared on a TIDAL program caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. During that conversation, he reflected on what he told Jay when Coming Of Age reached its 20th anniversary... And what Jay shocked him with in response.

"But listen, right? Let me tell y'all some foul s**t, how foul Hov is," Memphis Bleek said of Jay-Z. "So 20 years [later], I'm hitting him like, 'Yo, my n***a, I appreciate the opportunity. Who knows what life would've been? Just, thank you.' I'm thinking he gon' hit me back and be like, 'Word, lil' bro.' You know? That n***a texted me back and said, 'Nah, I know what you would've been. You would've been a blogger.' Like... What? Yo, I told him I wanted to break my phone, I laughed so hard. Like, a blogger?"

Jay-Z Allegations

This isn't all that Memphis Bleek has recently said concerning Jay-Z. For example, he staunchly commented on the dismissed sexual assault allegations against Hov, particularly discussions from Van Lathan.

"N***as really tried the god [goat emoji] #MarcyDontRaise Those!!" Memphis quote-tweeted the following message: "You a b***h a** n***a for automatically peddling bulls**t, implying that Jay-Z is guilty. @VanLathan." For the record, Van Lathan clarified that he never actually said Jay was innocent or guilty. Just that the allegations would be hard to prove.