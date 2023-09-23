Jay-Z Illuminati Rumors Denied By Memphis Bleek

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the rest of the crew welcomed Memphis Bleek. The Roc-A-Fella OG told a lot of wild stories and had everyone in chuckle mode for most of their conversation, which was very entertaining to see. For example, he explained how hard it was to get tickets for Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE tour despite being one of Jay-Z's protégés. Speaking of Hov, his signee also addressed conspiracies and claims about his mentor being in the Illuminati. Rumors like that will always come for artists when they're big enough, but the 45-year-old wasted no time in shutting it all down comically.

"That killed me with the Hov drunk they Illuminati," Memphis Bleek recalled. "Why the f**k I ain’t drink then? Huh? I just went to the party and let everybody get Illuminati wasted and I said, ‘Yo, I’m cool. Tonight’s the night I’m on my N.O.R.E. s**t, 36 hours clean. My birthday’s coming.’ F**k outta here. I’d been in there, vampire from Brooklyn, n***a. You think Eddie had it? Me, n***a. F**k outta here with that. It’s called the Illumi-grinding, n***a."

Memphis Bleek On Jay-Z Being In The Illuminati:

"It's Called Illumi-Grinding"

Elsewhere in their conversation, the Brooklyn MC also spoke on a funny story concerning Michael Jackson's surprise Summer Jam performance in 2001. "It was ill, the Mike situation," Memphis Bleek shared. "Rest in peace to the GOAT of the GOATs. Mike came through, right? Listen, if you wasn’t with Hov, you had to turn around and face the wall. His security guards came in before he came in. They like this: ‘Everybody who don’t got the Jay-Z pass.’ Like, I’m with the family. You had to have that pass.

"They was making n***as face the wall like it was the pat-down on the block," he continued. "Everybody, because Mike didn’t want eye-to-eye contact. Nobody look him in his eyes. Me, I gotta see Mike. So I’m looking at everyone in the hallway facing the wall like, ‘These n***as is bugging.’" For more news and the latest updates on Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z, log back into HNHH.

