Memphis Bleek Reveals Jay-Z Warned Him About The Downfall Of Roc-A-Fella

During an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast, Memphis Bleek opened up about the downfall of Roc-A-Fella Records. In a clip from the forthcoming interview, the rapper reveals that Jay-Z had warned him that the label wouldn’t be around for much longer. When he tried to let others know, however, he claims nobody would listen to him.

“I told n***as, ‘Listen, y’all bugging! This sh*t ’bout to be over!” he explains. “Y’all wanna separate it? Okay! I’m tryna keep this sh*t together, baby! Like, the big homie over here telling me, ‘The scissors, they coming.’ It’s like, nobody wanted to listen.” He continued, explaining how now that it’s too late, people have started to listen. “Now, it’s over and everybody listening, get the f*ck outta here!”

Read More: Memphis Bleek Says JAY-Z Isn’t Interested In Doing A Collaborative Album

Memphis Bleek Says “Nobody Wanted To Listen”

Though Roc-A-Fella is no more, Memphis Bleek recently discussed the potential of an upcoming collaborative album with the founder. During an interview with TMZ, he revealed that he’s tried to get Jay-Z onboard with the idea in the past. When asked about it, he told the outlet, “I’m on that boat too. I wish!” As for whether or not he thinks it could actually happen, he unfortunately said, “I don’t think so.“

“Hov too far gone, man!” he continued. “I was supposed to try this when he had $100 million, not a billion. When you got a billion, it’s hard to get you in the booth. Only his wife can do it.” The rapper hasn’t lost all hope for a potential collab, however. “Hold it ’cause I’m trying,” he said. “I still send him joints, I get shot down like a clay pigeon,” he explained. “But something gon’ stick one day, ya know? But if we could drop an EP together, that would be — c’mon, that would close off the whole trilogy of the ‘Coming of Age’ story. [Fans] need something classic.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z.

Read More: Memphis Bleek Shares Rare Footage Of His First Performance With Jay-Z

[Via]