Memphis Bleek Says JAY-Z Isn’t Interested In Doing A Collaborative Album

Memphis Bleek says that he is still trying to convince JAY-Z to team up for a collaborative album, but he doesn’t think it will happen. He discussed the possibility during a recent interview with TMZ.

“I’m on that boat too. I wish!” he told the outlet when asked about the idea. From there, he admitted that he still doesn’t think it will happen. “I don’t think so. Hov too far gone, man! I was supposed to try this when he had $100 million, not a billion. When you got a billion, it’s hard to get you in the booth. Only his wife can do it.”

Memphis Bleek & JAY-Z Attend Def Jam Party In NYC

NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1998: (L-R) American rapper, songwriter, and record executive Memphis Bleek and American rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor Jay-Z, pose for a portrait during a Def Jam Island Records party circa 1998 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Despite the odds being unlikely, Bleak is still holding out hope that his persistence will pay off. “Hold it ’cause I’m trying. I still send him joints, I get shot down like a clay pigeon,” he joked. “But something gon’ stick one day, ya know? But if we could drop an EP together, that would be — c’mon, that would close off the whole trilogy of the ‘Coming of Age’ story. [Fans] need something classic.” Check out the interview below.

Memphis Bleak Discusses Working With JAY-Z

The pair grew up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects and first worked together on JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt song, “Coming of Age.” JAY-Z previously reflected on his friendship with Memphis Bleek in his 2010 book Decoded. “I collared him and said, ‘Look, I’m making an album and you can be on it, but you have to learn this song in 24 hours. You don’t learn it, then you’re not on it,’” Jay recalled. “He took the paper I handed him and looked it over. I’d written the verse down for him in some chicken scratch… He came to my apartment the next day and spit the whole thing like he’d been doing it his whole life.”

