Irv Gotti Says JAY-Z Carried Roc-A-Fella

Irv Gotti says that JAY-Z didn’t need any help with the success of Roc-A-Fella and that Dame Dash was just “along for the ride.” He spoke about the iconic record label during a recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

“I don’t think Jay likes Dame,” Irv Gotti said during the interview. “Did I say something that people don’t know already?” From there, he added: “Jay didn’t need nobody. [Dame Dash] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs, so he should get credited. I’m saying the making of the records, I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody. Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things. It was all Hov. Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.”

Irv Gotti & JAY-Z Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of “Reasonable Doubt”

Jay Z and Irv Gotti during Jay-Z Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” – Inside at Rainbow Room in New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

The topic of JAY-Z and Dame Dash arose while discussing the Book of Hov exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. N.O.R.E. referenced rumores that Dame Dash’s name was allegedly removed from the event. “Our goal, with The Book of Hov tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success,” a statement on the exhibition’s website reads. “And the borough where his journey began.” The exhibit will run through October of this year.

Irv Gotti Praises JAY-Z

JAY-Z and Dame Dash’s relationship has had rocky moments several times over the years. In 2021, JAY-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records sued Dame Dash over an attempt to sell Reasonable Doubt, as an NFT. Elsewhere in his appearance on Drink Champs, Gotti discussed working with Nas, the YSL case, and much more. Check out the interview above.

