Memphis Bleek Had To Call In A Favor Just To Get Beyonce Tickets

Beyonce's Renaissance tour has been rolling all summer and pretty much every show is packed full of celebs. But it isn't just famous people in attendance, nearly every show has played to an entire sold-out arena. That means that for fans, getting their hands on tickets can be quite a struggle. That's also been the case for some celebrities as well. Recently rapper Memphis Bleek stopped by Drink Champs. While there, he explained the lengths he had to go through just to get some tickets to the show.

"For me to get Beyonce tickets was a problem. My wife hit me like 'You know she in Philly on my birthday?' I'm like alright," Bleek begins his story. "I hit all the top dogs. I ain't gon' say no names, but all the bosses. All of them said, you know Bleek are you buggin', you gotta hit Jay." Bleek is famously one of Jay-Z's protégés, so if anybody was going to be able to get tickets out of him it's probably Bleek. "So I'm like alright, I tried not to, but now I gotta hit you. I tried to go around but now this message gotta go to you." Eventually, he did get his hands on some tickets and shared a picture of him and Jay together at the show to Twitter. Check out the hilarious story.

Memphis Black Had To Go Through Jay-Z To Get Beyonce Tickets

The Renaissance tour continued chugging on all month despite Beyonce celebrating her birthday in early September. She celebrated her birthday with a special concert in LA that featured Diana Ross joining her onstage to sing happy birthday.

In the days following she took off with some family and friends to a private island. She rented out a series of villas for her and her guests to enjoy a few days in lavish, remote paradise to celebrate her birthday. What do you think of Memphis Bleek having to go through Jay-Z to get tickets to Beyonce's concert in Philly? Let us know in the comment section below.

