Memphis Bleek Reflects On Jay-Z's Wild Behavior In His Younger Years

Jay-Z is seen by many as a mature and laid-back rap veteran. He rarely makes public comments or appearances but when he does he's always effortlessly cool and composed. His most recent studio album, 2017's 4:44 dives deep on lessons he's learned in his life and how he reached the point of maturity he's arrived at. But for those familiar with his backstory, he wasn't always this focused. Very few are as familiar as former Roc-A-Fella signee Memphis Bleek who told some vintage Hov stories in a recent SiriusXM interview.

“Y’all young n*ggas ain’t really been through nothing. Until you turned the club upside down and they lock you in the club and now you have to pay to leave, you ain’t really turned up, he begins the discussion. He details the full story of Jay-Z having to pay a hefty price after wrecking a Miami club. “We turned this club up in Miami upside down,” he explained. “They made us pay 50 grand to leave. Hov, he had to pay 50 racks. Police and everything, they extorted the f*ck out of us. We cracked heads, foreheads, faces. We was going crazy. They locked the doors, we had to pay to get out," his story concludes. Check out the interview clip below.

Read More: JAY-Z's Gayle King Interview To Air In Full Soon

Memphis Bleek's Newest Jay-Z Story

Bleek is also well aware of Jay-Z's current reputation. “They see billionaire dread Hov, they think my man ain’t got them hands. Hov will put knuckles on you. He’ll put them hard bottoms on your a*s too," Bleek explains. "All that cool, laid-back Beyoncé Hov, I love it, but back then, he was on some sh*t," the segment concludes.

Jay-Z popped up last week alongside Beyonce at a premiere event for her Renaissance Tour film. Hov was present for numerous shows along the summer tour and videos of him in the crowd circulated online following nearly every performance. What do you think of Memphis Bleek's story about Jay-Z having to pay just to get out of a Miami club? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Jay-Z's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]