Memphis Bleek Reflects On Jay-Z's Wild Behavior In His Younger Years

He told a story about being locked inside a club and forced to pay to leave,

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 17, 2023

Jay-Z is seen by many as a mature and laid-back rap veteran. He rarely makes public comments or appearances but when he does he's always effortlessly cool and composed. His most recent studio album, 2017's 4:44 dives deep on lessons he's learned in his life and how he reached the point of maturity he's arrived at. But for those familiar with his backstory, he wasn't always this focused. Very few are as familiar as former Roc-A-Fella signee Memphis Bleek who told some vintage Hov stories in a recent SiriusXM interview.

“Y’all young n*ggas ain’t really been through nothing. Until you turned the club upside down and they lock you in the club and now you have to pay to leave, you ain’t really turned up, he begins the discussion. He details the full story of Jay-Z having to pay a hefty price after wrecking a Miami club. “We turned this club up in Miami upside down,” he explained. “They made us pay 50 grand to leave. Hov, he had to pay 50 racks. Police and everything, they extorted the f*ck out of us. We cracked heads, foreheads, faces. We was going crazy. They locked the doors, we had to pay to get out," his story concludes. Check out the interview clip below.

Read More: JAY-Z's Gayle King Interview To Air In Full Soon

Memphis Bleek's Newest Jay-Z Story

Bleek is also well aware of Jay-Z's current reputation. “They see billionaire dread Hov, they think my man ain’t got them hands. Hov will put knuckles on you. He’ll put them hard bottoms on your a*s too," Bleek explains. "All that cool, laid-back Beyoncé Hov, I love it, but back then, he was on some sh*t," the segment concludes.

Jay-Z popped up last week alongside Beyonce at a premiere event for her Renaissance Tour film. Hov was present for numerous shows along the summer tour and videos of him in the crowd circulated online following nearly every performance. What do you think of Memphis Bleek's story about Jay-Z having to pay just to get out of a Miami club? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Jay-Z's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.