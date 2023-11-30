Beyonce And Jay-Z Attend Renaissance Film Premiere Together

Last year, Beyonce released her new album Renaissance. It spawned hit songs like "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT" while also raking in praise from critics for its eclectic blend of influences. Earlier this year she took off on her massive Renaissance tour across North America and Europe. The tour made nightly news for the high-profile guests in attendance and various collaborators she had join her on stage.

Earlier this year after the tour wrapped up, she announced that a concert film recapping the shows would be released in December. It followed in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who also turned the North American portion of her Eras Tour into a concert film that was released earlier this month. Now with the release of the Renaissance film coming later this week, the movie is being premiered at numerous locations around the world. Earlier this week the film had its North American premiere in Hollywood and the celebrities showed out. Lizzo, Halle Bailey, and Lori Harvey were all in attendance and there was even a Destiny's Child reunion. Now the film is having its London premiere which is once again stacked with guests.

Beyonce And Jay-Z Watching Renaissance Film

One person who showed up to the film's new premiere could certainly be considered a guest of honor. Jay-Z and Beyonce hit up the premiere together and pictures of the pair are circulating online. Much like earlier in the week, fans are once again asking some questions about Bey's new blonde look. Some fans are even going as far as to say that she looks unrecognizable or theorizing that she may have a body double of some kind.

The Renaissance tour film is expected to have a massive opening weekend at the box office. Similarly, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film earlier this year went out to massive numbers of its own. The film has already cleared $250 million across its first two weekends in theaters. What do you think of the new pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z and the Renaissance tour film premiere? Let us know in the comments below.

