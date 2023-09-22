Memphis Bleek Remembered An Awkward Michael Jackson Moment At Summer Jam

Memphis Bleek recently reminisced about a bizarre request made by the legendary Michael Jackson during his unforgettable surprise appearance at the 2001 Summer Jam. The New York rapper, in a candid conversation on Drink Champs, remembered the moment when JAY-Z surprise brought the King of Pop on stage and how it came with an awkward request – nobody was allowed to make eye contact with Michael Jackson. Bleek fondly recalled the unforgettable moment, paying tribute to the late Michael Jackson, the ultimate "G.O.A.T. of the G.O.A.T.s." He vividly described the scene. If you weren't part of JAY-Z's inner circle, you were required to turn and face the wall.

He recounted the strict security measures that were put in place even before Michael's entrance. Emphasizing that anyone lacking the coveted "JAY-Z pass" had to comply with Jackson's requests. 'His security guards came in before he came in they like this: 'Everybody who don’t got the JAY-Z pass.' Like, I’m with the family. You had to have that pass." "They was making n***as face the wall like it was the pat-down on the block," Bleek continued. "Everybody because Mike didn’t want eye-to-eye contact. Nobody look him in his eyes."

Memphis Bleek Shares His Funny Experience

However, Bleek proudly revealed that he was one of the privileged few exempt from these instructions and managed to steal a glance at the iconic MJ. He hilariously retold the scene, where he observed everyone in the hallway dutifully facing the wall. "Me, I gotta see Mike," Bleek laughed. "So I’m looking at everyone in the hallway facing the wall like, 'These n***as is bugging.'" His anecdote about Michael Jackson's request added a touch of humor to an memorable moment in music history, showcasing the lengths to which even the biggest stars would go to maintain their privacy and mystique.

Moreover, this isn't the first time people have spoken about Michael Jackson's unique privacy measures. As HNHH previously reported, in a conversation with Complex last year, Tracy Cloherty, the former program director at Hot 97, spoke out. She further discussed the security measures that were implemented during Michael Jackson's visit to Summer Jam. Despite being introduced to the King of Pop, Cloherty shared that she was unable to extend a handshake. She also was not able to approach within a designated 6-foot radius of him. "Even though I was introduced to him, I couldn’t shake his hand or anything, and I couldn’t step within, like, a 6-foot perimeter around him,” Cloherty said. “Things like that. It certainly added another layer of security concerns and things that we had to deal with behind the scenes. But it was certainly worth it.”

