Memphis Bleek Claims There's No Chance Of Jay-Z & Dame Dash Ever Squashing Their Beef

Memphis Bleek Jay Z Dame Dash Squash Beef Hip Hop News
Jan 22, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z gestures during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils at the Petersen Events Center. Duke won 79-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Dame Dash has also made critical comments about Memphis Bleek in the past, but Jay-Z is the real Roc-A-Fella sore spot.

While Jay-Z doesn't do a lot of press, there is still so much to unpack with persistent reflections on the Roc-A-Fella days from folks like Dame Dash, Memphis Bleek, and many more. For example, during a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Bleek spoke on why he thinks Jay and Dame will never bury the hatchet.

If you didn't already know, Hov's sale of the Roc and his transition to Def Jam was a sore spot for Dash, and a business move that had huge repercussions after existing tensions. Given all of the comments that the executive has made about the Brooklyn mogul, Memphis Bleek thinks there's just too much bad blood out in the open.

"No, I feel like a line was crossed, man," he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, according to HipHopDX. "N***as crossed a line that’s no return, bro. Them Art Of Dialogue interviews, I don’t know how much n***as get paid for that s**t or whatever. But it’s like, when you speak on personal issues, a man’s kids, a man’s integrity, n***as going through cases and s**t, and you speaking on that, it’s no return from that, bro. That’s the button. How do you even talk to a n***a about a n***a who talked about him like that? I don’t even know how to bring that conversation up. A man that’s been ridiculed and dragged through the media by a n***a that you called your bro. That would question your integrity. How do you even bring that up?"

Jay-Z New Music

Dame Dash's own criticisms concerning Memphis Bleek also provide some context here. Dame claimed that Jay-Z was a ghostwriter for Bleek.

Elsewhere, there are a lot of other debates around whether or not Roc-A-Fella should try to reunite. For now, it seems like everyone has their own paths to follow.

In addition to this reflection, Memphis Bleek claimed Jay-Z's working on new music at one point of this Drink Champs interview. Will that actually become a reality? We doubt it, to be honest, but no one can say hip-hop culture wouldn't stop in its tracks for new Hov.

