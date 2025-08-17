Memphis Bleek Hints Jay-Z Is "Working" On New Music

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 09: Jay-Z acknowledges the crowd prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek originate from the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York, which Jay calls “The Real Hood.”

Could Hip Hop be receiving a new Jay-Z album in 2025? According to Memphis Bleek, his big homie is “working” on new music, and he wants to add a verse. 

The revelation stems from Bleek’s return to Drink Champs, hosted by NORE and DJ EFN, with more stories and perspectives on various trending topics. Bleek would reveal that he knows Jay-Z is “working” on new music while discussing the two sharing the stage together at a show in Las Vegas. 

“I just was with him in Vegas,” Bleek tells NORE. “He just came out on the show, and my n***a, they went stupid. I said, ‘Listen, I know you workin’. Save me a verse.’.

According to Bleek, Jay-Z didn’t deny it as he replied with,  "All right, I got you."

Naturally, the news of Jay-Z working on new music sent fans into a frenzy across social media. "Jesus let this be true," tweeted an X user about the hint.

MORE: Jay-Z’s 28-Year-Old “In My Lifetime Vol. 1” LP Enters The Charts After Cardi B’s “Imaginary Players”

Memphis Bleek Hints At New Jay-Z Music

If true, the potential album would be Jay's first since 2017's 4:44. Jay-Z's last collaboration was 2022's Pusha T's track "Neck & Wrist," produced by Pharrell Williams. Push and his brother No Malice asked Jigga to be on their reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, with open verses on all album cuts. Hov didn't collaborate on the album as the duo desired.

Hov and Memphis Bleek's friendship dates back to the Marcy Projects, where Bleek resided in Apt. 3D, while Jay-Z and his family lived on the floor above him. Jay would babysit Bleek as a child. Bleek became Hov’s protege after signing to Roc-A-Fella Records in the mid-'90s. 

Jigga and Memphis Bleek have collaborated many notable classics, including, "Is That Yo Chick," "My Mind Right," and "Money, Cash, Hoes." Ahead of his first retirement, Jay-Z gifted Memphis Bleek a song on his 2005 album, 534, in "Dear Summer."

In 2025, Hov has performed with his wife Beyonce overseas on her Cowboy Carter World Tour.

MORE: Steve Lacy Reveals He Confronted Jay-Z About Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Controversy

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
VIBE Vixen VIP Dinner - August 10, 2005 Hip-Hop History Memphis Bleek Shares Rare Footage Of His First Performance With Jay-Z 1.7K
Jay-Z in Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom - November 11, 2007 Music Beanie Sigel Claims Jay-Z "Cheated" And Ghostwrote For Memphis Bleek 6.7K
VIBE Vixen VIP Dinner - August 10, 2005 Music Jay-Z Illuminati Rumors Denied By Memphis Bleek 992
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage/Getty Images Music JAY-Z Gifts Memphis Bleek An Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chain 154.8K
Comments 0