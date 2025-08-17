Memphis Bleek Hints Jay-Z Is "Working" On New Music

Could Hip Hop be receiving a new Jay-Z album in 2025? According to Memphis Bleek, his big homie is “working” on new music, and he wants to add a verse.

The revelation stems from Bleek’s return to Drink Champs, hosted by NORE and DJ EFN, with more stories and perspectives on various trending topics. Bleek would reveal that he knows Jay-Z is “working” on new music while discussing the two sharing the stage together at a show in Las Vegas.

“I just was with him in Vegas,” Bleek tells NORE. “He just came out on the show, and my n***a, they went stupid. I said, ‘Listen, I know you workin’. Save me a verse.’.

According to Bleek, Jay-Z didn’t deny it as he replied with, "All right, I got you."

Naturally, the news of Jay-Z working on new music sent fans into a frenzy across social media. "Jesus let this be true," tweeted an X user about the hint.

Memphis Bleek Hints At New Jay-Z Music

If true, the potential album would be Jay's first since 2017's 4:44. Jay-Z's last collaboration was 2022's Pusha T's track "Neck & Wrist," produced by Pharrell Williams. Push and his brother No Malice asked Jigga to be on their reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, with open verses on all album cuts. Hov didn't collaborate on the album as the duo desired.

Hov and Memphis Bleek's friendship dates back to the Marcy Projects, where Bleek resided in Apt. 3D, while Jay-Z and his family lived on the floor above him. Jay would babysit Bleek as a child. Bleek became Hov’s protege after signing to Roc-A-Fella Records in the mid-'90s.

Jigga and Memphis Bleek have collaborated many notable classics, including, "Is That Yo Chick," "My Mind Right," and "Money, Cash, Hoes." Ahead of his first retirement, Jay-Z gifted Memphis Bleek a song on his 2005 album, 534, in "Dear Summer."