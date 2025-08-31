Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” achieved a resurgence earlier this month after Cardi B released a revamped version for her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?.

The success has led Jigga to re-release the 1997 classic’s music video on his YouTube account on Saturday afternoon (August 30). Fans of the mogul shared the music video’s resurface on social media shortly after its release. Jay-Z has not commented on the song’s upload to YouTube nor the reason for it.

The upload follows hints of Jigga working on new music. Memphis Bleek, Jay-Z’s protege, revealed to Drink Champs that Hov is working on new music after a show in Las Vegas. Jay confirmed the new music as he agreed to leave an open verse for Memphis Bleek.

Cardi’s “Imaginary Players” has received mixed reviews, but helped return Hov's 28-year-old album, In My Lifetime Vol. 1, back to the charts. The song explains the difference between an authentic hustler and a fraudulent hustler.

Jay-Z “Imaginary Players”

In My Lifetime Vol. 1, Jay-Z’s second album, received mixed reviews in 1997. He would receive harsh criticism for the music video and Babyface-sampled track, “Sunshine.” Many would clown the video’s colorful direction by Hype Williams. Jay-Z can be seen in the video riding roller coasters and wearing bright-colored clothes.

“Imaginary Players” is a Jay classic. The track has been used for freestyles by elite lyricists such as Mickey Factz, Big K.R.I.T., and Styles P. Factz would share his freestyle on X with the tweet suggesting Cardi B could call him to improve her version of the song.

Cardi B’s latest single will be featured on her long-awaited sophomore album. Set for September, the album will also feature previous singles “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.” Hov approved Cardi B’s use of “Imaginary Players.”