Mickey Factz draws attention to himself over the weekend in relations to the release of Cardi B's new single, "Imaginary Players," which samples the 1997 Jay-Z classic of the same title.

On Friday, Mickey Factz shared a post on TikTok directed at Cardi B that suggested she should have called him to help with the making of her latest single from Am I Drama?. Featuring an October 2024 clip of him rapping over the Daven Paul Vanderpool, Joe Quinde, and Herb Powers production on Shade45' XM's Disrespect radio, the caption above the post alluded to his thoughts on the track. It reads, "Cardi B shoulda called me to kill this beat even more [teary-eyed laugh emoji]."

In a secondary caption, Factz advertised his availability to collaborate. "Ima email, dm, text away," he wrote in the description. "Ive helped so many people."

In his "Imaginary Players" freestyle, Factz would also deliver slick luxury bars of his own off the top of the head to stick with the concept. A well-known lyricist, he raps, "Head hancho this civilion / I told my realtor I want the biggest condo in the building / Yeah, I needed pronto then I'm chilling / Investor meetings / I'm having different convos for the millions / I sip vodka on my balcony, I get dollars / Got a big pop in my cavalry like Chris Wallace..."

Mickey Factz On Cardi B’s “Imaginary Players”

Mickey Factz post joins a sea of reactions from fans and peers alike. Cardi B addressed the mixed reactions over on Friday (August 15) via Instagram.

“Whether the conversation is good or bad, at least there’s conversation," Cardi tells her followers on IG Live. "I got a fan listening and I got a hater listening. At least they’re listening. There’s btches that drop.. and nobody listens to their shit.”

Factz's post follows him going viral last week over choosing Lupe Fiasco over Kendrick Lamar as the better lyricist. “Kendrick is an incredible MC, but I got Lupe ranked higher from a pen standpoint,” Mickey tells Ray Daniels on the That's Debatable Podcast.

“Imaginary Players” is one of the many Jay-Z tracks that Mickey Factz has freestyled over in the past. Factz freestyled over Hov’s “Encore” on the L.A. Leakers’ Liftoff in 2022. Mickey’s career includes collaborations with Drake, Styles P, and Planet Asia.

While Cardi's latest single is expected to top the charts this week, Jay-Z original has already achieved newfound success. The original track by Jay and the album it is featured on re-entered the charts, reaching, the top 40 on iTunes. "Imaginary Players" was also featured on the 1998 film by Jay-Z, Streets Is Watching.