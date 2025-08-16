Jay-Z’s 28-Year-Old “In My Lifetime Vol. 1” LP Enters The Charts After Cardi B’s “Imaginary Players”

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 09: Jay-Z looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Jay-Z’s In My Lifetime Vol. 1 also included the infamous single “Sunshine,” which featured a music video directed by Hype Williams.

Jay-Z's catalog appears to be reaping the benefits of Cardi B's new single, "Imaginary Players," which is a remake of Hov's 1997 classic. Music Data reported over the weekend that Jay-Z's 28-year-old album, In My Lifetime Vol. 1, has entered the iTunes Hip Hop charts for the first time ever.

Jay-Z's original "Imaginary Players" received a surge of new plays that landed it in iTunes Top 40, according to Music Data. Cardi B announced her new single, which samples Jay-Z's original, last week with trailer. Cardi's new single follows the same concept at the original where she raps about comparing the haters to her lavish lifestyle.

Hov's "Imaginary Players" was a diss track towards Mase. At the time, the two were at odds as they climb the ranks to potentially become Hip-Hop's coveted "King of New York." In the track, Jay-Z would question the authencity of Mase's lifestyle, ranging from vehicles to jewelry. Jay-Z approved of Cardi B sampling the song, according to the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker.

Jay-Z  In My Lifetime Vol. 1 

In My Lifetime Vol. 1 is Jay-Z’s first release after his Roc-A-Fella Records signed a deal with Def Jam Records. Released in November 1997, the album sold 138,000 copies in its first week. The album would eventually secure platinum certification and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 

The album features several hit singles and classic deep cuts such as “The City Is Mine,” “Streets Is Watching,” and “Friend or Foe ‘98.” The classic film, Streets Is Watching, would support the album. Volume 1 features guest appearances by Too Short, Lil Kim, and Blackstreet. 

Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? will be released on September 19. She will have to contend with Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Vie, and Taylor Swift’s anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl. Cardi's sophomore album will be her first in eight years.

Am I The Drama? includes hit singles "WAP," "Up," and "Outside."

