As such, a lot of hardcore fans are loving the Bronx superstar's more measured, mid-paced, and lyrically ambitious approach on this track. Whether it's the punchlines themselves, the music video's opulence, or the references within, admirers think that she did a great job of presenting this track's vibes on all fronts.

Others, though, are more skeptical about this release, taking issue with alleged biting and with Cardi B's performance on the cut. While haters and overzealous critics will always pop up on the Internet, it seems like the fanbase at the core of this rollout feels quite satisfied.

Maybe this will be the last single before Am I The Drama?, or we could have another surprise on our hands. Either way, "Imaginary Playerz" is causing a lot of ruckus on the timeline for both good and bad reasons.

Cardi B New Single

Of course, another element of the discourse surrounding this new single concerns Cardi B and Jay-Z's common conflict. Both of them endured the wrath of Nicki Minaj at various points in their careers, and this homage caused many to take note. This especially popped off because of the Trinidadian superstar's recent rants against the Roc Nation mogul.

However, this is all just speculative fallout from the Stan wars we're so used to on the Internet these days. It doesn't really mean much apart from this coincidental connection. Even if the shady intent was there, we doubt things would truly get serious until either Cardi or Jay decides to directly clap back.

Fan Reactions

Meanwhile, Cardi B's romantic woes certainly became easier to ignore amid this Am I The Drama? rollout, but harder to control. There's still a lot of discussion around her divorce from Offset and her new man Stefon Diggs, but her sights are on more pressing artistic matters.