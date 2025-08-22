Cardi B is gearing up towards her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama?, and she's sadly finding more answers to that question. Fans continue to speculate around her personal life, romantic drama, and other moves, including previously debunked rumors that she's pregnant again.

The Bronx superstar recently raised eyebrows by performing her new song "Imaginary Playerz" in an Instagram video caught by @BardiUpdatess on Twitter. In the video, fans think that they see a baby bump causing an outline on her body-hugging dress, which is already very little to go by. As such, take this with a big grain of salt, as it's just a fan interpretation with many different possible explanations.

After all, Cardi B already shut down pregnancy rumors earlier this month, but she seemed to engage in this discourse again via a recent Twitter post on Thursday afternoon (August 21). "But AM I?..." she tweeted along with a suggestive GIF. Maybe this served to dispel pregnancy rumors once more, or it's another thing entirely. Either way, this certainly won't slow any fan speculation down, so we'll see what other hints and alleged suggestions emerge.

How Many Children Does Cardi B Have?

One reason as to why the Bardi Gang continues to obsess over this is because they really want to see their GOAT on tour. It would be her first headlining run since 2019. The mother of three already has a lot on her plate, but she's the only one with any right to determine how she will live her life.

Elsewhere, Cardi B's romantic woes also continue to cause a lot of debate and discussion. Recently, her ex husband Offset released his new album KIARI, and its closer "Move On" is about their fallout. "I'm tryna move on in peace / I'm tryna move on / Happy for you, why you ain't happy for me?" the chorus goes. "You f***ed around with the wrong dude / Hope your next n***a be great," he rapped on the cut.