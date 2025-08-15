Cardi B Teases "Very Personal" Next Chapter

It goes without saying that Cardi B has a lot on her plate these days. Currently, she's gearing up to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The project is slated for release on September 19, and today, she gave fans a preview with her new Jay-Z-sampling track, "Imaginary Playerz."

During a livestream earlier this week, she suggested that Hov himself gave her his stamp of approval. “If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t [have] even [felt] a certain type of way [either], because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,’” she explained. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”

Before dropping the song, the femcee took to her Instagram Story to share another update with her supporters. “This chapter in my life is very personal to me,” her post began, per Billboard. “I’ve proven people wrong over and over again and it’s time to prove that to point to myself again.”

Cardi B Lawsuit

Cards B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. BRIANA SANCHEZ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans can't blame Cardi either. On top of working on her next album, she's been wrapped up in quite a bit of drama in her personal life. Last summer, her and her longtime partner Offset decided to go their separate ways after several years together. The divorce process has gotten messy since, with the former lovers exchanging disses, accusations, and more on social media.

Cardi is also currently in the middle of a legal battle over her 2023 alleged microphone-throwing incident. At the time, she was onstage performing in Las Vegas when one audience member splashed her with a drink. This upset her, and as a result, she allegedly hurled her microphone into the crowd.

Last month, she was sued for alleged assault, battery, negligence, and more. It was filed by a woman who alleges that she was "forcefully" hit with the microphone.