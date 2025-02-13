Cardi B Demands That Fans Stay Single Like Her Despite Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

Cardi B is dealing with no shortage of drama these days, and most of it revolves around her love life. She and the father of her children, Offset, decided to call it quits over the summer. They've since gone through some ups and downs, throwing jabs at one another online and doing their best to nail a healthy co-parenting dynamic. Amid all of this, it looks like Cardi B wants her fans to show her their full support, even maintaining their own single statuses with her.

“When I date you date, when I’m single you single, when I’m not getting d**k yall don’t get d**k, p***y or a**hole,” she announced in her BG Secret Society Instagram channel earlier this week. “We gotta go through everything together..THANK YOU …18+.” Fans can't blame Cardi for craving a sense of community amid her newfound freedom, and are glad that she's finally cleared up some ongoing rumors.

Cardi B & Offset's Drama

Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rumors in question are that Cardi moved on with none other than Stefon Diggs. They were reignited earlier this month when the two of them were spotted out at an event together in New York City. She's yet to address these rumors directly, but her post about being single appears to confirm that they're false. She did appear to play into the speculation at least a little, however, particularly after seeing her ex Offset's explosive reaction to it.