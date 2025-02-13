Cardi B Demands That Fans Stay Single Like Her Despite Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 377 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B has some new rules for her supporters.

Cardi B is dealing with no shortage of drama these days, and most of it revolves around her love life. She and the father of her children, Offset, decided to call it quits over the summer. They've since gone through some ups and downs, throwing jabs at one another online and doing their best to nail a healthy co-parenting dynamic. Amid all of this, it looks like Cardi B wants her fans to show her their full support, even maintaining their own single statuses with her.

“When I date you date, when I’m single you single, when I’m not getting d**k yall don’t get d**k, p***y or a**hole,” she announced in her BG Secret Society Instagram channel earlier this week. “We gotta go through everything together..THANK YOU …18+.” Fans can't blame Cardi for craving a sense of community amid her newfound freedom, and are glad that she's finally cleared up some ongoing rumors.

Read More: Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

Cardi B & Offset's Drama
Syndication: ElPaso
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rumors in question are that Cardi moved on with none other than Stefon Diggs. They were reignited earlier this month when the two of them were spotted out at an event together in New York City. She's yet to address these rumors directly, but her post about being single appears to confirm that they're false. She did appear to play into the speculation at least a little, however, particularly after seeing her ex Offset's explosive reaction to it.

In a series of fiery tweets, the former Migos member appeared to slam Cardi, and claim that he's moved on. "Had u last week by the way," one of them read, followed by "My new b*tch badder." In response, Cardi shared a carousel of flirty photos on Instagram. "My new b [beach emoji] lookin like a trophy walking," she captioned them.

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At Offset's Stefon Diggs Shade In New Instagram Post

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 8.0K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 17.4K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 13.1K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Relationships Cardi B Ditches Offset Drama For Night Out With Stefon Diggs 19.4K