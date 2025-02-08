Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At Offset's Stefon Diggs Shade In New Instagram Post

As extensive and combative Cardi B and Offset's relationship history is, it seems like they still want to one-up each other in this regard. Moreover, you may have seen that the former Migo recently seemed to react to the Bronx femcee's nighttime outing with Stefon Diggs this week, as he took to Twitter with a couple of scathing statements. Well, now it seems like she might've directly responded in her latest photo dump Instagram post on Saturday (February 8), captioning it with the following message: "My new b[beach emoji] lookin like a trophy walking." The Georgia rapper had previously tweeted this: "My new b***h badder."

As such, super-fans who remain invested in Cardi B and Offset's failed romance didn't take long to connect the dots, but this is all just social media speculation at the end of the day. After all, we know that the former couple has absolutely no problem with calling each other out directly online, so maybe everything that doesn't mention them actually has nothing to do with them. But still, there are a lot of ways to spread shade online...

Is Offset Dating Anyone?

Furthermore, Offset's tweets seemingly in response to Cardi B's night out with Stefon Diggs also opened up a lot of questions about whether or not he's seeing anyone. While some women have appeared in his orbit as of late, nothing really came to light in a surefire way, so we assume that their romantic goings-on are still pretty casual and exploratory right now. Once either rapper actually gets into a public relationship, then we assume that things will really become more contentious. But for now, it seems like the former power couple is simply happy to drag each other through the mud, either through direct messages or through their success and social media wars.