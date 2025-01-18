Offset Looks Ready For A “New Chapter” After Cardi B Robbery Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 5.1K Views
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Cardi B put her ex Offset on blast.

Things between Offset and Cardi B have been anything but smooth in recent months. The former pair decided to split up for good last summer, shortly before announcing they were having their third child together. They've since had their fair share of ups and downs, and frequently go from a peaceful co-parenting dynamic to dragging one another online.

Just this week, for example, Cardi went off on the former Migos member on Twitter Spaces. She accused him and his mother of stealing from her, and while she didn't provide many specifics, seemed extremely worked up. "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," she alleged, according to Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" She continued, encouraging her former partner to "sign these f*cking divorce papers."

Read More: Cardi B Explains Why She Blasted Offset & His Mother For Allegedly Robbing Her

Offset Looks Unbothered In His Latest IG Post

For now, Offset has yet to address Cardi's accusations, but he did take to Instagram yesterday with a series of new photos. In the photos, which arrived alongside a telling message, the performer looks unbothered. "New chapters…new pages to the book of life ✅," he captioned the post. Cardi B isn't the only person Offset's gotten into it with lately, however. Earlier this month, Lil Tjay also put him on blast during a livestream. He addressed screenshots of heated messages between them that surfaced the week prior, accusing Offset of having a gambling addiction.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset broke,” he alleged. “I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n***a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke. I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call [...] I’m only talking crazy because he was talking crazy. Like what? He want to talk crazy to me over my bread.”

Read More: Cardi B Suggests That Offset Didn't Buy Their Kids Any Christmas Gifts

[Via]

