Offset Looks Ready For A “New Chapter” After Cardi B Robbery Allegations

Things between Offset and Cardi B have been anything but smooth in recent months. The former pair decided to split up for good last summer, shortly before announcing they were having their third child together. They've since had their fair share of ups and downs, and frequently go from a peaceful co-parenting dynamic to dragging one another online.

Just this week, for example, Cardi went off on the former Migos member on Twitter Spaces. She accused him and his mother of stealing from her, and while she didn't provide many specifics, seemed extremely worked up. "I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," she alleged, according to Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" She continued, encouraging her former partner to "sign these f*cking divorce papers."

Offset Looks Unbothered In His Latest IG Post

For now, Offset has yet to address Cardi's accusations, but he did take to Instagram yesterday with a series of new photos. In the photos, which arrived alongside a telling message, the performer looks unbothered. "New chapters…new pages to the book of life ✅," he captioned the post. Cardi B isn't the only person Offset's gotten into it with lately, however. Earlier this month, Lil Tjay also put him on blast during a livestream. He addressed screenshots of heated messages between them that surfaced the week prior, accusing Offset of having a gambling addiction.