Cardi B Says She's Done Living In Atlanta Amid Offset Drama

BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red &amp; Jordan Ward
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Cardi B performs onstage during BET Experience Presents Cardi B, Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red &amp; Jordan Ward at Crypto.com Arena on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Cardi B doesn't want to live anywhere but New York.

Cardi B says she's done living in Atlanta, despite showing off the beauty of her home on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. When an account named, "House Porn," shared a picture of Cardi's mansion, she reposted it and reflected on why she wants to get back to her hometown of New York.

"My casa," Cardi wrote with a heart emoji. "…..I don’t want it nomore tho." When asked for an explanation, she added: "I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY." One user brought up living in Miami, to which Cardi replied: "After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home."

Cardi B & Offset Attend The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Offset, left and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK (Via OlyDrop). Xxx Entertainment 61st Annual Grammy. Awards Red Carpet 20190210 Usa Djm 0432 Jpg E Ent Usa Ca © Dan MacMedan, Dan MacMedan-USA. TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The posts come after Cardi recently got into a heated exchange with Offset on social media. Earlier this month, she demanded he sign their divorce papers so they could both move on already. “Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe,” Offset posted on X after Cardi seemingly accused him of following her to a nightclub in Miami. “It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on dick and tryna make me look bad focus bra this sh*t is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up.” She later fired back: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about dick?? You sound like a dummy,” she replied. “Trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*ck off and sign the papers TODAY.”

Cardi B Is Done Living In Atlanta

Cardi originally filed for divorce over the summer. Having been together since 2017, Offset and Cardi share three children: 6-year-old Kulture, 3-year-old Wave, and a newborn girl. Check out Cardi's recent posts on X below.

