Cardi B Spoils Offset For Father's Day

Cardi B has taken to social media to share the Father’s Day surprise she had in store for her husband, Offset. The couple share two children together, Kulture and Wave. Offset has three additional children from previous relationships. Per her Instagram Story today, Cardi spoiled her husband with an ornate balloon arrangement, along with a massive neon sign reading “#1 Dad Offset.”

The couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their love with the world. They’re constantly showcasing each other and their children on social media. Earlier this month, Offset also revealed that his wife inspired him to quit drugs. “I put down lean. I was drinking my whole career,” he told Variety. He went on to explain, “It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up, and putting that message out.” In the interview, Offset also called his wife his “bestie!” and said “she always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better.”

Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Neon Sign

Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

At the end of last month, Offset took three of his kids, Jordan, Kody, and Wave, to the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The adorable family arrived in style, flaunting coordinating red and black leather outfits. Earlier in May, he also accompanied two of his daughters, Kulture and Kalea, to the premiere of The Little Mermaid. The trio was dressed as royalty, with the two girls wearing extravagant, princess-inspired ball gowns.

Offset, of course, didn’t fail to spoil Cardi on Mother’s Day this year. He surprised the rapper with a couple of Chanel bags and an extravagant amount of flowers. He shared photos of his family, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out! I love you 4ever and 4L.” Cardi showed her appreciation, saying “Thanks baby….Thank you for making me a mommy.” She also wrote, “My man really is HIM!!!!” on Twitter, adding, “I’m never getting off from him!!!!!!!!”

