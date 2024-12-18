Cardi B Wants Offset Divorce Papers Signed “TODAY” After Explosive X Argument

Cardi B and Offset's feud continues.

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's apparent truce took a turn for the worse after she took to X to put the former Migos member on blast. Earlier this week, she called him a "groupie" and slammed him for posting a photo of her after they accidentally partied at the same club over the weekend. He criticized her for claiming to be in her "hoeing era," bringing up their daughters and accusing her of lying.

Today, he hopped online once again to put his ex on blast. "Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe it ain't the look u a fire women good music but u focus on d*ck and tryna make me look bad," he wrote. "Focus bra this sh*t is whack from us both honestly Drop the album and go up." Cardi didn't hesitate to fire off a response, making it clear that she wanted their split to be final.

Offset Tells Cardi B She's Worried About The Wrong Things

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d*ck??" she asked. "You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*ck off and sign the papers TODAY." Offset proceeded to criticize Cardi even more. He also and suggested he'd sign the divorce papers once they reach a custody agreement he's happy with.