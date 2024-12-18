Cardi B Wants Offset Divorce Papers Signed “TODAY” After Explosive X Argument

BYCaroline Fisher142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Cardi B and Offset's feud continues.

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's apparent truce took a turn for the worse after she took to X to put the former Migos member on blast. Earlier this week, she called him a "groupie" and slammed him for posting a photo of her after they accidentally partied at the same club over the weekend. He criticized her for claiming to be in her "hoeing era," bringing up their daughters and accusing her of lying.

Today, he hopped online once again to put his ex on blast. "Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe it ain't the look u a fire women good music but u focus on d*ck and tryna make me look bad," he wrote. "Focus bra this sh*t is whack from us both honestly Drop the album and go up." Cardi didn't hesitate to fire off a response, making it clear that she wanted their split to be final.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

Offset Tells Cardi B She's Worried About The Wrong Things

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d*ck??" she asked. "You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*ck off and sign the papers TODAY." Offset proceeded to criticize Cardi even more. He also and suggested he'd sign the divorce papers once they reach a custody agreement he's happy with.

"When u split the custody I will u ain't worried bout music u worried about d*ck everybody can see it all u talk about us d*ck and in clubs burnt no music no nothing just drama," he claimed. "Single and miserable check to last 10 spaces u mention me [laughing emoji]. U getting hit th at the flex tho [laughing emoji] get ya flex on ma ma."

Read More: Best Hip-Hop Collaborations Of 2024

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...