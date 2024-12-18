Cardi B Goes Off On Hater At Miami Strip Club: Watch

Cardi B didn't let the disrespect slide.

Cardi B has a lot on her plate these days. Aside from navigating a divorce from her ex Offset, she just welcomed her third child a few months ago and is working on her upcoming sophomore album. Despite all of this, she's typically eager to chat and take photos with her fans, ensuring that each one of them has a positive and memorable experience. Unfortunately, one of these heartwarming fan encounters recently took a turn for the worse, as evidenced by new footage obtained by TMZ.

In the footage, Cardi can be seen posing for a photo in her car with a smiling supporter, when someone off-camera makes a shady remark. "Imma show you how much I hate you," they said. Immediately, Cardi called them out, urging them to clarify. Eventually, she jumped out of the car and headed for the hater to confront them up close. Security intervened before the situation could escalate any further, but it's safe to say they learned their lesson.

Cardi B Checks Man In Miami After Shady Remark

Fans can't blame Cardi for being fed up, particularly amid all she's been going through. It's not the only drama she's gotten wrapped up in as of late, however. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram Live to accuse Child Protective Services of harassing her. She even threatened to leak an employee's personal info, though she never went through with it. This week, Offset seemingly dissed her parenting skills too with an interesting Instagram Story. "I couldn't play how you do. Pray for them kids," he wrote simply, leaving his followers to speculate.

Cardi also leaked some NSFW text messages from the former Migos member last week, shortly after a hacker exposed one of their explosive arguments. "And yes I did post that f*cking text message myself because it's like I don't like when n****s try to play me," she explained at the time. "I really don't like when n****s try to play me like I'm not the baddest b*tch."